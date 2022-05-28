About this Course

Intermediate Level

B​asic Python and Linear Algebra

Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Machine Learning
  • Unsupervised Learning
  • Statistical Classification
  • regression
The University of Chicago

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Machine Learning and the Machine Learning Pipeline

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Least Squares and Maximum Likelihood Estimation

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Basis Functions and Regularization

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Model Selection and Logistic Regression

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min)

