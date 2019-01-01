Profile

Dr. Nick Feamster

Professor

    Bio

    Nick Feamster is a professor in the Department of Computer Science. He received his PhD in Computer Science from MIT in 2005, and his SB and MEng degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT in 2000 and 2001, respectively. His research focuses on many aspects of computer networking and networked systems, including the design, measurement, and analysis of network routing protocols, network operations and security, and anonymous communication systems.

    In December 2008, Feamster received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) for his contributions to cybersecurity, notably spam filtering. His other honors include a Sloan Research Fellowship, the NSF CAREER award, the IBM Faculty Fellowship, and award papers at SIGCOMM 2006 (network-level behavior of spammers), the NSDI 2005 conference (fault detection in router configuration), Usenix Security 2002 (circumventing web censorship using Infranet), and Usenix Security 2001 (web cookie analysis).

    Courses

    Machine Learning: Concepts and Applications

    Software Defined Networking

