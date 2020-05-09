In this course, you will learn about software defined networking and how it is changing the way communications networks are managed, maintained, and secured.
Week One
This week, I'll introduce an overview of the course and then dive into the history and evolution of SDNs.
Week Two
In this module, you will learn about the motivation and history behind the separation of the control and data plane, as well as the challenges and opportunities that this architectural paradigm offers.
Week Three
In this lesson, you will gain experience with OpenFlow/SDN control, gain some exposure to different SDN controllers, learn about the tradeoffs of using different SDN controllers, and gain some experience of using SDN to customize control-plane behavior.
Week Four
By the end of this module, you should have a good understanding of what network virtualization is, what it is used for, and how it relates to software defined networking.
This course has refocused my path in the Networking industry. The information is high quality and the interviews give you a lot of orientation. The course should be more interactive.
This course was ery helpful to understand the Software Devlopment
One of the best courses offered by Coursera. Thank you for providing knowledge for free. I am grateful to you guys.
For a beginner this course is highly recommended. Although many important topics are not discussed in detail. Happy to take this course.
