Learner Reviews & Feedback for Software Defined Networking by The University of Chicago

4.6
stars
210 ratings
62 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn about software defined networking and how it is changing the way communications networks are managed, maintained, and secured....

Top reviews

DG

Oct 19, 2020

This is a very good course for any one who want to understand SDN. This course played a vital role in helping me to get an A in my project work leading to the award of MSc.Computer Science.

SS

Jan 1, 2020

I really appreciate the external interviews, veracity and technical details of the course. It would have been better, if correct links for the tools have been provided in the course.

1 - 25 of 62 Reviews for Software Defined Networking

By Kishore K T

Oct 9, 2019

Standardized syllabus and this course is highly recommended for Networking Professionals. Requesting to add more ETSI NFV content. Thank you,

By Glauber M C

Jan 3, 2020

Some exercises seems to be missing instructions or videos.

By Ibrahim Z A

Jun 20, 2020

Overall, the course has an interesting syllabus with an overview, motivation & history behind the concept, challenges, opportunities, and practice exercises, as well as providing great expert interviews. The material is slightly outdated, but it's understandable because it was released a few years ago. Nevertheless, thank you for providing this course, I got a lot of lessons, history, and insight from this course. I suggest to update this course and due to the extensive content I also suggest dividing it into two courses: basic and advanced or 101 and 102

By Shunmuga P S

Jan 2, 2020

By Thisenthira N

Jul 23, 2020

I had some troubles to configure the software. But after that, it was awesome. And some instructions of the quizzes are not available, the links are disabled. But overall performances are good. Thank you coursera to offered this course.

By Xin Z K

Jun 1, 2020

Overall, the content is good. However, contents and assignments need to be updated.

By Marco G

Apr 1, 2021

The course has to be updated, there are too many setup problems. The software used (mininet) has been updated and does not appear to be consistent with what is being taught; also, the virtual machine provided has configuration issues.

By Adugna G

Aug 31, 2020

It is a very interesting course I ever liked. Thanks, Professor. Nick Feamster. I will continue for my further career and research works on software-defined networking. Fortunately, with the start of this course I have been reviewing articles on deployment opportunities and challenges of SDN. I grasped valuable know-how of the technology and my interests felt on SDN for my thesis work as of October.

By Dawuni G

Oct 20, 2020

By Subramanian P

Jul 26, 2020

This is a fantastic course. Covers a wide range of topics about SDN starting from history to latest research topics. The guest interviews are extremely informative and interesting

By ABHISHEK K G

May 9, 2020

For a beginner this course is highly recommended. Although many important topics are not discussed in detail. Happy to take this course.

By CHEN C

Sep 9, 2020

give a comprehensive overview of SDN networking and provide details about tools and technologies from the state of art.

By NEENA S S

Feb 10, 2021

One of the best courses offered by Coursera. Thank you for providing knowledge for free. I am grateful to you guys.

By Murugavalli E

Aug 22, 2020

SDN is a higher level course in networking. This course helps understand the core concepts of network functions.

By Arun I

Aug 29, 2020

Good and informative for basics of SDN. Wish to work on more programming exercises especially on data plan,

By Muhammed R

Apr 8, 2020

I actually enjoyed learning this course and it will definitely help me in my future en devours

By Kothali

Dec 22, 2021

G​reat details, depth on SDN and covers all topics with precise information.

By MEET C

Nov 23, 2020

This course was ery helpful to understand the Software Devlopment

By Shailaja S

Sep 7, 2020

Very useful and well defined ,structured course

By kunal n

May 22, 2021

beautiful course, gave depth knowledge of sdn

By Jorge Y M M

Nov 30, 2020

Muy buen curso con excelencia en informacion

By Gorka L

Apr 23, 2021

It has been a really interesting experience

By BALA B T V T C

Jun 24, 2021

i am satisfied and i have gained knowledge

By Aris C R

May 10, 2020

Great material, especially the interviews.

By RAMESH K M V T C

Jul 3, 2021

sure every network student to learn this

