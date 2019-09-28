SR
Oct 8, 2020
I have been teaching Machine Learning for some time now. This course is really good and comprehensively presents the working of machine learning process in a nutshell. Very good introductory course.
MM
Oct 28, 2019
I have really got benefit from this course as a beginner to ML, it gives me the best understanding of ML. I m looking forward to getting into it more efficiently with more practices.
By Pablo M R•
Sep 27, 2019
I enjoyed this course. It was a good refresher but I believe that it is also good for people that want to understand this Machine Learning hype...
By Sj•
Aug 23, 2019
The specialization based on this course sounds good. If the specialization delivers on what this course promises, it could be extremely valuable. However, I do not like how this introductory course was used in adjunction with the free 7-day trial. This course merely introduces important concepts while the rest of the courses would be the ones actually helping us learn the material in-depth, assuming they are able to deliver on that. I don't personally like how this 3-hour course just introducing terminology, even if it was informative, was released with the free trial for the entire specialization. I can't judge the specialization by this course.
By Luiz C•
Aug 25, 2019
Content done in 4 hours. A very general introduction. It is clearly targetted at Managers and practitioners interested to apply ML in the industry or private companies. It's much about issues dealing with ML project management. Not much of technical knowledge about ML here. Videos are clear. But I don't think it deserves a course in full. I an interested to do the next Courses of the Specialization to see how it gets more concrete
By Shikha M•
Sep 17, 2020
A great course for beginners (irrespective of their background knowledge) in machine learning especially if they are looking to apply machine learning in their daily lives or business needs. The instructor's friendly and warm demeanor as well as clear and concise explanations makes it really easy to follow and breeze through the course.
By Lindsey R•
Aug 25, 2019
This course is a great as a non-technical introduction to machine learning processes from a business perspective. The explanations are very clear and the pace of the course wasn't too slow, so it didn't drag.
By Patrick L•
Sep 8, 2019
v
e
r
y
g
o
o
d
i
n
t
r
o
d
u
c
t
i
o
n
By Ubeydullah K•
Nov 8, 2021
The course is well structured and clearly taught. The instructor Anna Koop seems to be a very informed expert in the field and a good educator. Her language is clear. My only concern with the course is that there is not much of a space for practicing for learners. But, this may be simply because it is an introductory course. So, if you don't have expectations regarding hands-on practice, then this course is a very good one. Great intro to the field.
By Silvio M•
Nov 14, 2020
This course is great for getting you into applied machine learning. In fact, there is a strong emphasis on the business relevance of the technology. Every aspect of machine learning is well explained. And you finally embrace the importance of a clear definition of the business problem. I love the MLPL (machine learning process lifecycle). An effective framework and guide for delivering ML projects. Well done!
By Ranjit B•
Dec 19, 2020
Just right course I was looking for a business level proficiency in machine learning. It enables a leader to map a business situation onto the requirements that may be addressed using machine learning, and to assess the business and technical efficacy of the model being developed by a data team. A graded assignment to test the learning in a given business scenario would be perfect addition to the course.
By Jean M G•
Oct 6, 2019
I liked very much this course on Machine Learning. The theoretical background is really fantastic on how to build your QuAM and also the Machine learning Process Lifecycle. Additional things are related to what Machine Learning is and the differences with other disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.
By Alvaro V•
Jun 30, 2020
Excellent introductory and conceptual course to machine learning, I really enjoiyed it, clear explanations and very illustrative examples. It clarifies me a lot of concepts like artificiall intelligence, data science and of course machine learning, I learnt a lot and enjoyed it very much.
By Gupta A R•
May 17, 2020
Well planned and well organized, well written and nice resources for practice.
Just one more thing there should be a FAQ section for generic doubts regarding software problems, debugging and similar smaller problems regarding the theoretical course.
Thank you!!!
By Tharindu B A•
Sep 14, 2019
This course is amazing and above my expectations! Very good exercises, good speed, well communicated. The instructor made me feel very comfortable and was able to take many things away. Excellent content and very knowledgeable instructor!
By Pankaj Z•
Mar 6, 2021
Very Helpful course. This course walks you through Machine Learning in very simple way. You don't need to have technical understanding to learn this course. By end of the course, I was much more comfortable with Machine Learning.
By Rob B•
Jan 7, 2020
An excellent, non-technical overview of Machine Learning projects for business managers. Recommended for those wanting to build broader AI and machine learning literacy and understanding within their organizations.
By sireesha r•
Oct 8, 2020
I have been teaching Machine Learning for some time now. This course is really good and comprehensively presents the working of machine learning process in a nutshell. Very good introductory course.
By AYUSH S•
Jul 12, 2021
This is course is truly amazing for the people who want to know about the things that need to be considered when making a QUAM or an ML system. Looking forward to knowing more about ML!
By MALIKI M•
Oct 29, 2019
I have really got benefit from this course as a beginner to ML, it gives me the best understanding of ML. I m looking forward to getting into it more efficiently with more practices.
By Brian D W•
Nov 13, 2020
An excellent introduction to the mechanics of ML. Not so deep that coding is required, but simultaneously not so high-level as to be abstract. A very nice intro - thanks for this!
By Ruben D F Z•
Aug 16, 2020
Excelente curso!!!, muy bien explicados los conceptos para la introducción al machine learning, con ejemplos prácticos aplicados en la vida real, a seguir con la especialización!!!.
By Hari N L•
Jun 22, 2020
An excellent introduction to the fascinating world of machine learning and its endless applications. Loved the emphasis on the evaluation of the business prospect of ML as well.
By Pratama A A•
Jun 4, 2020
For me this is Excellent Course for you who want to know how we applied machine learning into business,I've learn so much , and the instructor ,I love the way she teach
By Sainath K•
Oct 14, 2019
This course will give the actual understanding especially focusing on different types of Machine learning with real examples. I'm so excited to learn more about it.
By Chih-Ta W•
Sep 15, 2020
The lectures are very clear and easy to follow. More importantly, it gives me a big picture of how Machine Learning can be applied to the real-world business.
By Ashwin J•
Jun 19, 2020
Very nice , informative introduction.It's very broad and generalized introduction of the Machine Learning.
I am definitely going for the next curse.