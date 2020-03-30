About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Course 2 of 4 in the
Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Classification using Decision Trees and k-NN

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Functions for Fun and Profit

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Regression for Classification: Support Vector Machines

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Contrasting Models

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World Specialization

Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World

