This course takes you from understanding the fundamentals of a machine learning project. Learners will understand and implement supervised learning techniques on real case studies to analyze business case scenarios where decision trees, k-nearest neighbours and support vector machines are optimally used. Learners will also gain skills to contrast the practical consequences of different data preparation steps and describe common production issues in applied ML.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Classification using Decision Trees and k-NN
Welcome to Supervised Learning, Tip to Tail! This week we'll go over the basics of supervised learning, particularly classification, as well as teach you about two classification algorithms: decision trees and k-NN. You'll get started programming on the platform through Jupyter notebooks and start to familiarize yourself with all the issues that arise when using machine learning for classification.
Functions for Fun and Profit
Welcome to the second week of the course! In this week you'll learn all about regression algorithms, the other side of supervised learning. We'll introduce you to the idea of finding lines, optimization criteria, and all the associated issues. Through regression we'll see the interactions between model complexity and accuracy, and you'll get a first taste of how regression and classification might relate.
Regression for Classification: Support Vector Machines
This week we'll be diving straight in to using regression for classification. We'll describe all the fundamental pieces that make up the support vector machine algorithms, so that you can understand how many seemingly unrelated machine learning algorithms tie together. We'll introduce you to logistic regression, neural networks, and support vector machines, and show you how to implement two of those.
Contrasting Models
Now at the tail end of the course, we're going to go over how to know how well your model is actually performing and what you can do to get even better performance from it. We'll review assessment questions particular to regression and classification, and introduce some other tools that really help you analyze your model performance. The topics covered this week aim to give you confidence in your models, so you're ready to unlock the power of machine learning for your business goals.
The explanation of the topics are easy to understand due to the dynamics of theory, practical exercises and quizzes.
Many useful information but need some more explanation, overall awesome
Nice course! Good idea to add more practice with Jupyter Notebooks!
Excellent instruction. One of the best in ML. Could use a bit more python though.
About the Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World Specialization
This specialization is for professionals who have heard the buzz around machine learning and want to apply machine learning to data analysis and automation. Whether finance, medicine, engineering, business or other domains, this specialization will set you up to define, train, and maintain a successful machine learning application.
