This is the sixth of seven courses in the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate. In this course, you’ll learn about machine learning, which uses algorithms and statistics to teach computer systems to discover patterns in data. Data professionals use machine learning to help analyze large amounts of data, solve complex problems, and make accurate predictions. You’ll focus on the two main types of machine learning: supervised and unsupervised. You'll learn how to apply different machine learning models to business problems and become familiar with specific models such as Naive Bayes, decision tree, random forest, and more.
About this Course
What you will learn
Identify characteristics of the different types of machine learning
Prepare data for machine learning models
Build and evaluate supervised and unsupervised learning models using Python
Demonstrate proper model and metric selection for a machine learning algorithm
Skills you will gain
- Predictive Modelling
- Machine Learning
- Python Programming
- Stack Overflow
- Effective Communication
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The different types of machine learning
Workflow for building complex models
Unsupervised learning techniques
Tree-based modeling
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
What is data science and advanced data analytics?
What do data professionals do?
Why start a career in data science or advanced data analytics?
Which jobs will this certificate help me prepare for?
What tools and platforms are taught in the curriculum?
What background is required?
Why enroll in the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate?
Do I need to take the course in a certain order?
