What you will learn

  • Identify characteristics of the different types of machine learning

  • Prepare data for machine learning models 

  • Build and evaluate supervised and unsupervised learning models using Python

  • Demonstrate proper model and metric selection for a machine learning algorithm

Skills you will gain

  • Predictive Modelling
  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
  • Stack Overflow
  • Effective Communication
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

The different types of machine learning

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
7 hours to complete

Workflow for building complex models

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 46 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Unsupervised learning techniques

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
12 hours to complete

Tree-based modeling

12 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 74 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes

