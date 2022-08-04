About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Advanced Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Investigate relationships in datasets

  • Identify regression model assumptions 

  • Perform linear and logistic regression using Python

  • Practice model evaluation and interpretation

Skills you will gain

  • Predictive Modelling
  • Statistical Analysis
  • Python Programming
  • Effective Communication
  • regression modeling
Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Introduction to complex data relationships

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
7 hours to complete

Simple linear regression

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Multiple linear regression

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Advanced hypothesis testing

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

