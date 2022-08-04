This is the fifth of seven courses in the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate. Data professionals use regression analysis to discover the relationships between different variables in a dataset and identify key factors that affect business performance. In this course, you’ll practice modeling variable relationships. You'll learn about different methods of data modeling and how to use them to approach business problems. You’ll also explore methods such as linear regression, analysis of variance (ANOVA), and logistic regression.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Investigate relationships in datasets
Identify regression model assumptions
Perform linear and logistic regression using Python
Practice model evaluation and interpretation
Skills you will gain
- Predictive Modelling
- Statistical Analysis
- Python Programming
- Effective Communication
- regression modeling
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Introduction to complex data relationships
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
7 hours to complete
Simple linear regression
7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Multiple linear regression
5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Advanced hypothesis testing
4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
What is data science and advanced data analytics?
What do data professionals do?
Why start a career in data science or advanced data analytics?
Which jobs will this certificate help me prepare for?
What tools and platforms are taught in the curriculum?
What background is required?
Why enroll in the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate?
Do I need to take the course in a certain order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.