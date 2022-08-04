You’re almost there! This is the seventh and final course of the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate. In this course, you have the opportunity to complete an optional capstone project that includes key concepts from each of the six preceding courses. During this capstone project, you'll use your new skills and knowledge to develop data-driven insights for a specific business problem.
What you will learn
Examine data to identify patterns and trends
Build models using machine learning techniques
Create data visualizations
Explore career resources
Skills you will gain
- Executive Summaries
- Machine Learning
- Python Programming
- Technical Interview Preparation
- Data Analysis
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Capstone Project
5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Data-focused career resources
4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Put your Advanced Data Analytics certificate to work
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
