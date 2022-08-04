About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Advanced Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Examine data to identify patterns and trends

  • Build models using machine learning techniques

  • Create data visualizations

  • Explore career resources

Skills you will gain

  • Executive Summaries
  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
  • Technical Interview Preparation
  • Data Analysis
Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Capstone Project

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Data-focused career resources

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Put your Advanced Data Analytics certificate to work

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

