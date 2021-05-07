About this Course

770,061 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 8 of 8 in the
Google Data Analytics
Beginner Level

 No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Differentiate between a capstone, case study, and a portfolio

  • Identify the key features and attributes of a completed case study

  • Apply the practices and procedures associated with the data analysis process to a given set of data

  • Discuss the use of case studies/portfolios when communicating with recruiters and potential employers

Skills you will gain

  • Job portfolio
  • Data Cleansing
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • case study
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 8 of 8 in the
Google Data Analytics
Beginner Level

 No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(28,801 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Learn about capstone basics

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Optional: Building your portfolio

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Optional: Using your portfolio

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Putting your certificate to work

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GOOGLE DATA ANALYTICS CAPSTONE: COMPLETE A CASE STUDY

View all reviews

About the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate

Google Data Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder