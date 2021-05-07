This course is the eighth course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. You’ll have the opportunity to complete an optional case study, which will help prepare you for the data analytics job hunt. Case studies are commonly used by employers to assess analytical skills. For your case study, you’ll choose an analytics-based scenario. You’ll then ask questions, prepare, process, analyze, visualize and act on the data from the scenario. You’ll also learn other useful job hunt skills through videos with common interview questions and responses, helpful materials to build a portfolio online, and more. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources.
No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.
Differentiate between a capstone, case study, and a portfolio
Identify the key features and attributes of a completed case study
Apply the practices and procedures associated with the data analysis process to a given set of data
Discuss the use of case studies/portfolios when communicating with recruiters and potential employers
- Job portfolio
- Data Cleansing
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- case study
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Learn about capstone basics
A capstone is a crowning achievement. In this part of the course, you’ll be introduced to capstone projects, case studies, and portfolios, as well as how they help employers better understand your skills and capabilities. You’ll also have an opportunity to explore online portfolios of real data analysts.
Optional: Building your portfolio
In this part of the course, you’ll get an overview of two possible tracks to complete your case study. You can use a dataset from one of the business cases provided or search for a public dataset and develop a business case for an area of personal interest. In addition, you'll be introduced to several platforms for hosting your completed case study.
Optional: Using your portfolio
Your portfolio is meant to be seen and explored. In this part of the course, you’ll learn how to discuss your portfolio and highlight specific skills in interview scenarios. You’ll also create and practice an elevator pitch for your case study. Finally, you’ll discover how to position yourself as a top applicant for data analyst jobs with useful and practical interview tips.
Putting your certificate to work
Earning your Google Data Analytics Certificate is a badge of honor. It's also a real badge. In this part of the course, you'll learn how to claim your certificate badge and display it in your LinkedIn profile. You'll also be introduced to job search benefits that you can claim as a certificate holder, including access to the Big Interview platform and Byteboard interviews.
systematic course, capstone project is the highlight to make use all the contents taught in the courses. Its contents rich and open my eyes to data analytics world
Creating Portfolio is something I was missing even though I have 8 years of work experience as Data Analytics & Visualization Specialist, this remains a big take away for me.
I learned a lot from the course. It really added value on me and I am glad I joined. Instructors were very encouraging and the way the videos are presented is very short and easy to refer back.
This was well worth the time. I learned a lot during this course. I'd suggest investing in this course if you seriously are considering a career in data analytics.
About the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of data analytics, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and have the opportunity to connect with top employers. There are 380,000 U.S. job openings in data analytics with a $74,000 median entry-level salary.¹
