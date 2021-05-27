KW
Apr 13, 2022
I learned a lot from the course. It really added value on me and I am glad I joined. Instructors were very encouraging and the way the videos are presented is very short and easy to refer back.
VM
Feb 14, 2022
Highly recommended program. The contents are carefully explained and cover lots of topics from the more basic concepts up to R programming and SQL queries and the entire data analysis process.
By mark m•
May 27, 2021
No jobs. In Week 4 of Course 8, there is the Googlecerts Coursera Job Platform. Some may call it Consortium. It's linked under "Practice Quiz: End of Cert. Checklist." I did a search for "data analyst." All the jobs seemed to require previous relevant exp. or education. Most req. bachelor's or higher. All the Google postings I checked required a degree. Mods are now censoring comments from people who've said this. I therefore do not recommend Google or Coursera until such time as they're willing to address concerns about online ads for this specialization and the alleged lack of entry-level jobs.
By Andrew T•
May 3, 2021
wish they could make a video of full tutorial on the two given case studies and guide us step by step. they should make it compulsory to submit the project and let other students grade it and give feedback
By Nathan W•
Sep 14, 2021
I appreciate the enthusiasm of this course's presenter. However, all the material around the case studies, specifically the first one, leaves a lot to be desired.
To start with, each piece of this material feels like it was written by a different person—and it probably was. This creates a significant problem, in that all the of the material is disjointed and doesn't correctly guide the student through the case study. Sometimes two steps will duplicate a piece of the process, and other times one step will assume something was done earlier when it wasn't. There is an almost complete lack of quality control and editing with respect to stitching together the disparate pieces and making sure that a student can follow them through correctly from start to finish in the order they were presented.
To add a further wrinkle, the first case study specifies in the provided guide that the student should be retrieving the last 12 months of data from the database. However, the R script portion was written when the most recent data was Q1 2020, and it shows. As of the time of writing this (I started the case study at the end of August 2021), the 12 most recent months of data comprised several *million* rows in Excel, and more than a gigabyte of data in total. This amount of data cannot possibly be processed in the free version of RStudio or in a single Excel workbook; it might be doable in SQL, but that requires downloading a SQL platform to work with, since Google didn't see fit to supply us with appropriate access to one (like BigQuery) for the sake of completing this case study.
The course guide should have specified to use the exact same months of data that were used in the R script document for the Analysis phase of the case study. This would allow the student to follow that document from start to finish if there was any confusion about how to code the suggested analysis steps. (As a side note here, why on earth is this script document written in a Google Doc? This makes it practically unreadable. It should be an RMD file that could be followed along with, just like in Course 7.)
All told, the main point of this course turned out to be a disaster when I had really been looking forward to it. I was able to learn quite a bit by trying to troubleshoot all the errors that kept arising, such as the as.numeric() function given in the script document turning my whole ride_length column into NAs, but I learned the most by just trying to clean the data myself before I realized that the case study guide offered specific steps of how to clean and analyze the data. So, thank you, Google, for providing the basics in previous courses so that I could still teach myself something when your case study course turned into a train wreck.
By Katelin K•
Jul 16, 2021
I decided not to do the project as it was too unclear, and the datasets were too large. Furthermore, if you chose the R route, you were given the script to use, which seemed too advanced for the amount of R we were taught in the certificate.
I did find the interview videos helpful.
By Apurv G•
Apr 24, 2021
This Capstone could be better and more guided. Case studies given are either too complicated or have very less data.
By Nick G•
Aug 26, 2021
The previous courses in this program do not adequately prepare students for this project, and there is no help to be found from when things go wrong. I powered through the other seven parts of this without incident, which should have triggered suspicion on my part that the instruction was not enough, but I legitimately thought I was just picking it up that easily.
By Karan N•
Apr 21, 2021
Great course overall. Just wish the capstone part was a little more hands-on, and less optional. Helps with accountability.
By Stephanie•
May 15, 2021
Informative course; excellent case studies and some real world applications, however, would be great if there was a downloadable template so students can take notes while reading/watching(not just transcripts but the slides & screenshots on instructor's screen with space to write notes/highlight ideas) This would help with traditional hardcopy people, kinesthetic learners, or those with neurodevelopmental disorders.
By Drashya P•
Jun 3, 2021
fake interview video and useless tips very very disappointed with last course
By Adam W•
Aug 21, 2021
I was not expecting too much from this class due to the price, so this review is not based on the content, but rather the flow and presentation. For a good 60-70% of the course, you are bounced back and forth between Excel commands, SQL commands, testimonials from Google employees, and data analysis best practices. My notebook looks like 14 people were trying to take notes all at the same time. Trying to go back through my notes to find one particular command or concept was frustrating. Once the course starting covering R, it was a little better but still continued to be peppered with extra videos and distractions. Some of the videos were actually really informative, but how and when they were placed were not helpful to the learning process at all. Also, having a final/capstone project that is not reviewed or graded devalues the capstone project massively. I guess you get what you pay for.
By ramprakash y•
Apr 16, 2021
it is really great course for Data Analyst
By Lam C V D•
Apr 15, 2021
Love the data analytics portfolio project, first time introduced by Google for showcasing case studies and interview preparation.
By Arpit D•
Jul 27, 2021
Instead of giving step by step process on a written pdf, you should show it in video step by step so we can perform it by following the process as when we get stuck we dont have anyone to ask what to do I cant ask a pdf copy what I can do if I get stuck.
By Mei C•
Apr 23, 2021
So helpful for Junior Data Analyst job search preparation!
By Tarek G•
Dec 9, 2021
The resources and guidance through the process of doing a Capstone Project were excellent. However, I was VERY disappointed in the help available to find a job! After I created my profile in the Coursera Job Platform and searched for Data Analyst jobs in Houston, TX, I found exactly zero! You led me to believe that you had a coalition of potential employers ready to consider new Google Data Analytics Certificate holders. That is one of the main reasons that I signed up for this program. Too bad it was not true. I know that there are plenty of analyst jobs available through the usual job search platforms like Indeed. Why are you not tapped into that market? Anyway, overall I don't regret earning the certificate. I am just disappointed at the lack of help leveraging it into a real job offer.
By Mohd. W S•
May 8, 2021
Creating Portfolio is something I was missing even though I have 8 years of work experience as Data Analytics & Visualization Specialist, this remains a big take away for me.
By Mohamad F B R•
Jun 1, 2021
Really enjoyed the capstone project! This project allows learners to hone their hands-on skills which are taught throughout the course. Thank you Google for this opportunity
By Erica W•
Aug 19, 2021
This is good for an overview of the different phases of analytics projects. However, when it came time to dive deeper into the substance, it felt like there was not any rhyme or reason to what concepts were taught or what order they were taught in. I do not feel prepared to engage in analysis, although I do feel that I better understand the process and what gaps I need to study more to fill in.
By Ray D A E•
Apr 20, 2021
satisfactory
By The L O K•
Jul 28, 2021
this is an amazing beginner friendly course for aspiring data analyst to learn the fundamentals. Coursea and google however should improve this online course by including more practice quizzes that involved coding, creating syntax, explaining errors not just in video form but in real scenario form. Overall i believe i am equip with basic knowledge to apply for a position as an entry level data analyst.
By Serena L•
Aug 16, 2021
The course does not go super in depth in terms of teaching the technical skills, but it does enough to give you an overview of what you should know. However, the most valuable part of this course was the exposure to what data analysts do, what do can do to land your first data analyst job, and the possible job pathways neighboring data analyst.
By Asante C•
Sep 2, 2021
Its the best course i have taken so far on Coursera, It come with some of the best resource and practical knowledge. I will recommend this Professional certificate program to any one.
By Brian B•
Aug 15, 2021
While it was fun and a great lesson to perform a case study, the instructions for doing so are a bit challenging. Also, it relies entirely on an honor system that you've done any work at all. So I feel there are some areas of improvement for this particular class in an otherwise high quality certificate program.
By Hans•
Jul 8, 2021
there must be review of case study to give feedback
By Pittawat S•
Jun 16, 2021
not clear about what i suppose to do . i just really asking and write in that form ?