This is the first course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. Organizations of all kinds need data analysts to help them improve their processes, identify opportunities and trends, launch new products, and make thoughtful decisions. In this course, you’ll be introduced to the world of data analytics through hands-on curriculum developed by Google. The material shared covers plenty of key data analytics topics, and it’s designed to give you an overview of what’s to come in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. Current Google data analysts will instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources.
This course is part of the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate
No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics required. All you need is high school level math and curiosity about how things work.
Define and explain key concepts involved in data analytics including data, data analysis, and data ecosystem
Conduct an analytical thinking self assessment giving specific examples of the application of analytical thinking
Discuss the role of spreadsheets, query languages, and data visualization tools in data analytics
Describe the role of a data analyst with specific reference to jobs/positions
- Spreadsheet
- Data Cleansing
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- SQL
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Introducing data analytics
Data helps us make decisions in everyday life and in business. In this first part of the course, you’ll learn how data analysts use data analytics and the tools of their trade to inform those decisions. You’ll also discover more about this course and the overall program expectations.
All about analytical thinking
Data analysts balance many different roles in their work. In this part of the course, you’ll learn about some of these roles and the key skills used by analysts. You’ll also explore analytical thinking and how it relates to data-driven decision-making.
The wonderful world of data
Data has its own life cycle, and the work of data analysts often intersects with that cycle. In this part of the course, you’ll learn how the data life cycle and data analysts' work both relate to your progress through this program. You’ll also be introduced to applications used in the data analysis process.
Set up your toolbox
As you're learning, spreadsheets, query languages, and data visualization tools are all a big part of a data analyst’s job. In this part of the course, you’ll learn more about the basic concepts involved and explore some examples of how these tools work.
- 5 stars83.89%
- 4 stars13.53%
- 3 stars1.67%
- 2 stars0.40%
- 1 star0.49%
This gives a great foundation for Data Analytics. The instructors do skim over everything and I would have liked more detail but most of what I wanted to find out more about I was able to find online.
What I really liked about the course is that all the videos looked so interactive even though they were prerecorded. The content was flawless and it boosted my confidence to continue with this field.
Awesome class. Found out why I'm always analytical about things in my personal life and the critical thinking that this provides. I love it and hopefully this will help me land my dream job at Google!
The best course I have done till date. The humble and cool nature of the instructors really kept me going and this course gives almost all the basic knowledge required in the field of data analytics.
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of data analytics, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and have the opportunity to connect with top employers. There are 380,000 U.S. job openings in data analytics with a $74,000 median entry-level salary.¹
