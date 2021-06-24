About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 8 in the
Google Data Analytics
Beginner Level

No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics required. All you need is high school level math and curiosity about how things work.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and explain key concepts involved in data analytics including data, data analysis, and data ecosystem

  • Conduct an analytical thinking self assessment giving specific examples of the application of analytical thinking

  • Discuss the role of spreadsheets, query languages, and data visualization tools in data analytics

  • Describe the role of a data analyst with specific reference to jobs/positions

Skills you will gain

  • Spreadsheet
  • Data Cleansing
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • SQL
Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introducing data analytics

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 13 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

All about analytical thinking

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The wonderful world of data

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Set up your toolbox

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate

Google Data Analytics

