Google
Foundations of Data Science
Google

Foundations of Data Science

This course is part of Google Advanced Data Analytics Professional Certificate

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level
No previous experience necessary
21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand common careers and industries that use advanced data analytics

  • Investigate the impact data analysis can have on decision-making

  • Explain how data professionals preserve data privacy and ethics 

  • Develop a project plan considering roles and responsibilities of team members

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Sharing Insights With Stakeholders
  • Category: Effective Written Communication
  • Category: Asking Effective Questions
  • Category: Cross-Functional Team Dynamics
  • Category: Project Management

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Quizzes and assessments

13 quizzes, 4 assessments

English
Subtitles: English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level
No previous experience necessary
21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Build your Data Science expertise

This course is part of the Google Advanced Data Analytics Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Google
Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

You’ll begin with an introduction to the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate. Then, you'll explore the history of data science and ways that data science helps solve problems today.

What's included

9 videos11 readings1 quiz

Now that you’re more familiar with the history of data science, you’re ready to explore today’s data career space. You’ll learn more about how data professionals manage and analyze their data, as well as how data-driven insights can help organizations.

What's included

8 videos8 readings3 quizzes

You’ll identify the skills data professionals use to analyze data. You'll also explore how data professionals collaborate with teammates.

What's included

10 videos6 readings2 quizzes

You’ll learn about the PACE (Plan, Analyze, Construct, Execute) project workflow and how to organize a data project. You’ll also learn how to communicate effectively with teammates and stakeholders.

What's included

8 videos9 readings5 quizzes

You’ll complete an end-of-course project, gaining an opportunity to apply your new data skills and knowledge from Course 1 to a workplace scenario, and practice solving a business problem.

What's included

4 videos5 readings2 quizzes

Instructor

Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
247 Courses6,023,540 learners

Offered by

Google
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Recommended if you're interested in Data Science

You are Currently on slide 1
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Frequently asked questions

More questions

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder