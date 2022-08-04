Foundations of Data Science

This is the first of seven courses in the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate, which will help develop the skills needed to apply for more advanced data professional roles, such as an entry-level data scientist or advanced-level data analyst. Data professionals analyze data to help businesses make better decisions. To do this, they use powerful techniques like data storytelling, statistics, and machine learning. In this course, you’ll begin your learning journey by exploring the role of data professionals in the workplace. You’ll also learn about the project workflow PACE (Plan, Analyze, Construct, Execute) and how it can help you organize data projects.
Understand common careers and industries that use advanced data analytics
Investigate the impact data analysis can have on decision-making
Explain how data professionals preserve data privacy and ethics
Develop a project plan considering roles and responsibilities of team members
There are 5 modules in this course
You’ll begin with an introduction to the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate. Then, you'll explore the history of data science and ways that data science helps solve problems today.
Now that you’re more familiar with the history of data science, you’re ready to explore today’s data career space. You’ll learn more about how data professionals manage and analyze their data, as well as how data-driven insights can help organizations.
You’ll identify the skills data professionals use to analyze data. You'll also explore how data professionals collaborate with teammates.
You’ll learn about the PACE (Plan, Analyze, Construct, Execute) project workflow and how to organize a data project. You’ll also learn how to communicate effectively with teammates and stakeholders.
You’ll complete an end-of-course project, gaining an opportunity to apply your new data skills and knowledge from Course 1 to a workplace scenario, and practice solving a business problem.
Organizations of all types and sizes have business processes that generate massive volumes of data. Every moment, all sorts of information gets created by computers, the internet, phones, texts, streaming video, photographs, sensors, and much more. In the global digital landscape, data is increasingly imprecise, chaotic, and unstructured. As the speed and variety of data increases exponentially, organizations are struggling to keep pace.
Data science and advanced data analytics are part of a field of study that uses raw data to create new ways of modeling and understanding the unknown. To gain insights, businesses rely on data professionals to acquire, organize, and interpret data, which helps inform internal projects and processes. Data scientists and advanced data analysts rely on a combination of critical skills, including statistics, scientific methods, data analysis, and artificial intelligence.
A data professional is a term used to describe any individual who works with data and/or has data skills. At a minimum, a data professional is capable of exploring, cleaning, selecting, analyzing, and visualizing data. They may also be comfortable with writing code and have some familiarity with the techniques used by statisticians and machine learning engineers, including building models, developing algorithmic thinking, and building machine learning models.
Data professionals are responsible for collecting, analyzing, and interpreting large amounts of data within a variety of different organizations. The role of a data professional is defined differently across companies. Generally speaking, data professionals possess technical and strategic capabilities that require more advanced analytical skills such as data manipulation, experimental design, predictive modeling, and machine learning. They perform a variety of tasks related to gathering, structuring, interpreting, monitoring, and reporting data in accessible formats, enabling stakeholders to understand and use data effectively. Ultimately, the work of data professionals helps organizations make informed, ethical decisions.
Large volumes of data — and the technology needed to manage and analyze it — are becoming increasingly accessible. Because of this, there has been a surge in career opportunities for people who can tell stories using data, such as senior data analysts and data scientists. These professionals collect, analyze, and interpret large amounts of data within a variety of different organizations. Their responsibilities require advanced analytical skills such as data manipulation, experimental design, predictive modeling, and machine learning.
The Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate on Coursera is designed to prepare learners for roles as entry-level data scientists and advanced-level data analysts.
During this certificate program, you’ll gain knowledge of tools and platforms like Jupyter Notebook, Kaggle, Python, Stack Overflow, and Tableau.
This certificate program assumes prior knowledge of foundational analytical principles, skills, and tools. To succeed in this certificate program, you should already know about key foundational aspects of data analysis, such as the data analysis process and data life cycle, databases and general database elements, programming language basics, and project stakeholders.
The content in this certificate program builds upon data analytics concepts taught in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These include key foundational aspects of data analysis such as the data analysis process and data life cycle, databases and general database elements such as primary and foreign keys, SQL and programming language basics, and project stakeholders. If you haven’t completed that program or if you’re unsure whether you have the necessary prerequisites, you can take an ungraded assessment in Course 1 Module 1 of this certificate to evaluate your readiness.
You’ll learn job-ready skills through interactive content — like activities, quizzes, and discussion prompts — in under six months, with less than 10 hours of flexible study a week. Along the way, you’ll work through a curriculum designed by Google employees who work in the field, with input from top employers and industry leaders. You’ll even have the opportunity to complete end-of-course projects and a final capstone project that you can share with potential employers to showcase your data analysis skills. After you’ve graduated from the program, you’ll have access to career resources and be connected directly with employers hiring for open entry-level roles in data science and advanced roles in data analytics.
We highly recommend completing the seven courses in the order presented because the content in each course builds on information covered in earlier lessons.