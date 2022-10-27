Chevron Left
This is the first of seven courses in the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate, which will help develop the skills needed to apply for more advanced data professional roles, such as an entry-level data scientist or advanced-level data analyst. Data professionals analyze data to help businesses make better decisions. To do this, they use powerful techniques like data storytelling, statistics, and machine learning. In this course, you’ll begin your learning journey by exploring the role of data professionals in the workplace. You’ll also learn about the project workflow PACE (Plan, Analyze, Construct, Execute) and how it can help you organize data projects. Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you through this course by providing hands-on activities that simulate relevant tasks, sharing examples from their day-to-day work, and helping you enhance your data analytics skills to prepare for your career. Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will have the skills needed to apply for data science and advanced data analytics jobs. This certificate assumes prior knowledge of foundational analytical principles, skills, and tools covered in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. By the end of this course, you will: -Describe the functions of data analytics and data science within an organization -Identify tools used by data professionals -Explore the value of data-based roles in organizations -Investigate career opportunities for a data professional -Explain a data project workflow -Develop effective communication skills...
By Barakat

Oct 27, 2022

A nice introduction to Advanced Data Analytics. I particularly liked the portfolio project at the end of the course and where you role-play as a data analyst and the various learner activities!

By Azeez O S

Oct 30, 2022

It has accurately opened up the field of data science to complete novices and other professionals already in the field. Well curated contents, keep it up Google

By Mohit S

Oct 26, 2022

I enjoyed the course 1 from start to finish. The videos and reading material were very helpful and informative. The course has good and consistent continuity

By Ahmad A A

Nov 15, 2022

An excellent introduction to data analytics life, where the speakers emphasize the real-industry problem and use-case of data in many industries.

By Redem P

Nov 20, 2022

Excellent high level introduction to Data Science.

By Queena .

Oct 26, 2022

Loved it! Very informative and helpful.

By Norge P P

Jan 4, 2023

Very informative course.

