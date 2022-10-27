By Barakat•
Oct 27, 2022
A nice introduction to Advanced Data Analytics. I particularly liked the portfolio project at the end of the course and where you role-play as a data analyst and the various learner activities!
By Azeez O S•
Oct 30, 2022
It has accurately opened up the field of data science to complete novices and other professionals already in the field. Well curated contents, keep it up Google
By Mohit S•
Oct 26, 2022
I enjoyed the course 1 from start to finish. The videos and reading material were very helpful and informative. The course has good and consistent continuity
By Ahmad A A•
Nov 15, 2022
An excellent introduction to data analytics life, where the speakers emphasize the real-industry problem and use-case of data in many industries.
By Redem P•
Nov 20, 2022
Excellent high level introduction to Data Science.
By Queena .•
Oct 26, 2022
Loved it! Very informative and helpful.
By Norge P P•
Jan 4, 2023
Very informative course.