This is the fourth of seven courses in the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate. In this course, you’ll discover how data professionals use statistics to analyze data and gain important insights. You'll explore key concepts such as descriptive and inferential statistics, probability, sampling, confidence intervals, and hypothesis testing. You'll also learn how to use Python for statistical analysis and practice communicating your findings like a data professional.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Explore and summarize a dataset
Use probability distributions to model data
Conduct a hypothesis test to identify insights about data
Perform statistical analyses using Python
Skills you will gain
- Statistical Analysis
- Python Programming
- Effective Communication
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
- Probability Distribution
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
6 hours to complete
Introduction to statistics
6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 55 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
7 hours to complete
Probability
7 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 81 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Sampling
6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Confidence intervals
4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
What is data science and advanced data analytics?
What do data professionals do?
Why start a career in data science or advanced data analytics?
Which jobs will this certificate help me prepare for?
What tools and platforms are taught in the curriculum?
What background is required?
Why enroll in the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate?
Do I need to take the course in a certain order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.