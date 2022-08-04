About this Course

What you will learn

  • Explore and summarize a dataset

  • Use probability distributions to model data

  • Conduct a hypothesis test to identify insights about data

  • Perform statistical analyses using Python 

Skills you will gain

  • Statistical Analysis
  • Python Programming
  • Effective Communication
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
  • Probability Distribution
Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Introduction to statistics

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 55 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
7 hours to complete

Probability

7 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 81 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

Sampling

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Confidence intervals

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

