About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Advanced Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply the exploratory data analysis (EDA) process

  • Explore the benefits of structuring and cleaning data

  • Investigate raw data using Python

  • Create data visualizations using Tableau 

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Tableau Software
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Effective Communication
  • Exploratory Data Analysis
Advanced Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Find and share stories using data

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
8 hours to complete

Explore raw data

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
8 hours to complete

Clean your data

8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 78 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Data visualizations and presentations

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes

