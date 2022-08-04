This is the third of seven courses in the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate. In this course, you’ll learn how to find the story within data and tell that story in a compelling way. You'll discover how data professionals use storytelling to better understand their data and communicate key insights to teammates and stakeholders. You'll also practice exploratory data analysis and learn how to create effective data visualizations.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Apply the exploratory data analysis (EDA) process
Explore the benefits of structuring and cleaning data
Investigate raw data using Python
Create data visualizations using Tableau
Skills you will gain
- Python Programming
- Tableau Software
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Effective Communication
- Exploratory Data Analysis
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Find and share stories using data
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
8 hours to complete
Explore raw data
8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
8 hours to complete
Clean your data
8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 78 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Data visualizations and presentations
5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
