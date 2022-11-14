Learner Reviews & Feedback for Go Beyond the Numbers: Translate Data into Insights by Google
This is the third of seven courses in the Google Advanced Data Analytics Certificate. In this course, you’ll learn how to find the story within data and tell that story in a compelling way. You'll discover how data professionals use storytelling to better understand their data and communicate key insights to teammates and stakeholders. You'll also practice exploratory data analysis and learn how to create effective data visualizations.
Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you through this course by providing hands-on activities that simulate relevant tasks, sharing examples from their day-to-day work, and helping you build your data analytics skills to prepare for your career.
Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will have the skills needed to apply for data science and advanced data analytics jobs. This certificate assumes prior knowledge of foundational analytical principles, skills, and tools covered in the Google Data Analytics Certificate.
By the end of this course, you will:
-Use Python tools to examine raw data structure and format
-Select relevant Python libraries to clean raw data
-Demonstrate how to transform categorical data into numerical data with Python
-Utilize input validation skills to validate a dataset with Python
-Identify techniques for creating accessible data visualizations with Tableau
-Determine decisions about missing data and outliers
-Structure and organize data by manipulating date strings...
By Uchanma I
Nov 14, 2022
Great content and easy to follow.
By Redem P
Nov 20, 2022
Two thumbs up! An insightful and well constructed course. Authentically useful in furthering one's competence in the practice of Data Science.