Course 3 of 4 in the
Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Basics of insight generation

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Basic statistics: Foundations of quantitative insights

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The normal distribution and histograms

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Data visualisation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies Specialization

Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies

