‘Megatrends’ heavily influence today’s organisations, industries and societies, and your ability to generate insights in this area is crucial to your organisation’s success into the future. This course will introduce you to analytical tools and skills you can use to understand, analyse and evaluate the challenges and opportunities ‘megatrends’ will inevitably bring to your organisation. Via structured learning activities you will explore how these trends can be addressed through sustainability-oriented innovation. You will be introduced to key data analytics concepts such as systems thinking, multi-level perspectives and multidisciplinary methods for envisioning futures, and apply them to specific real-world challenges you and your organisation may face. And there’ll be a focus on future-proofing skills such as teamwork, collaboration with diverse stakeholders and accounting for judgements made within ethical decision-making frameworks.
This course is part of the Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies Specialization
About this Course
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Basics of insight generation
Organisations and governments everywhere want to exploit data to predict behaviors and extract valuable real-world insights. Billions of devices and social media conversations are fueling the rate at which humanity is producing data. Therefore, we need more skills to understand data and make our systems, policies and governance models more efficient. This week we will highlight the potential of generating insights with the help of data in allowing individuals, businesses, and governments to make effective decisions.
Basic statistics: Foundations of quantitative insights
In week 2, we’ll focus on basic statistics. It’s one of the most important components of Data Analytics and it’s crucial to have a clear understanding of all the related concepts to be successful in the data industry. Statistics provide us with a set of tools that offer ways to convert quantitative data and qualitative data into information that we can use to generate insights.
The normal distribution and histograms
Businesses must constantly strive to offer “better” products and services than their competitors. One of the oldest and time-proven techniques by which we can visualise and think about quality in a methodological way is via normal distributions or bell curves. So in week 3, we’ll start by learning about histograms and the normal curve and then have a look at empirical rule which gives us a quick rough estimate about the spread of the given data. Finally, we’ll learn about the measures that quantify the interrelationships between two data variables. Correlation and covariance are two important measures that quantify the relationship between variables and we’ll study both.
Data visualisation
Visualisation is a key technique which can provide answers hidden in data. In this week, you will explore various data visualisations available and how to use them for analysis. These techniques will empower you to create compelling stories and dashboards from your data that the non-analyst community can also understand easily. As a person working in the data industry, you don’t just need to deal with data and solve data-driven problems but the incumbent also needs to convince company executives and government officials of the right decisions to make. These executives/officials may not be well versed in data science, so the incumbent must but be able to present and visualise the data’s story in a way they will understand. And this module will help you achieve that.
About the Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies Specialization
Being financially and data-literate is a requirement of all effective leaders. This includes the ability to analyse data and harness its value, as well as to leverage these skills to become a future-focused business leader. In four themed courses, this specialisation will: teach you that financial literacy is a required capability for every business leader (Know Your Numbers 1); provide you with a foundational understanding of how to manage your organisation’s finances effectively (Know Your Numbers 2); equip you with tools to analyse data and generate market insights (Generate Insights); and explore what to measure to maximise customer value (Know Your Customers).
