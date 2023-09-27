Fractal Analytics
Insights of Power BI
Fractal Analytics

Insights of Power BI

This course is part of Fractal Data Science Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Analytics Vidhya

Instructor: Analytics Vidhya

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(17 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Select and use relevant charts for appropriate data problems

  • Use PowerBI to connect with data belonging to diverse formats

  • Communicate key insights from business problem using Reports and Dashboards

  • Create advanced visualization on Power BI using DAX

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

8 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(17 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Data Analysis expertise

This course is part of the Fractal Data Science Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Fractal Analytics
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module provides a comprehensive introduction to Power BI and data visualizations. Learners will explore the capabilities of Power BI and gain proficiency in creating impactful visualizations. Topics covered include installation and getting started with Power BI, various chart types, Power BI interface overview, comparison of reports and dashboards, and building a basic Power BI report. Throughout the module, learners will progress from understanding Power BI fundamentals to applying their knowledge in creating meaningful visualizations.

What's included

9 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module, "Operations on Multiple Tables," covers essential techniques for handling and analyzing data across multiple tables. By delving into different cleaning techniques, students will gain proficiency in efficiently retrieving datasets that can be directly used for visualizations. The module goes beyond theoretical concepts by providing practical exercises using a real-world case study, allowing users to apply their problem-solving abilities in a hands-on manner. At the end of this module, students will discover how to enhance data models by gaining an understanding of Fact tables and Dimension tables. Upon completion of the module, students will be able to acquire the skills to effectively perform operations on multiple tables, ensuring clean, transformed, and relationship-driven data models for analysis.

What's included

7 videos1 reading2 quizzes

In this module "DAX Operator", students will gain valuable skills to perform advanced calculations and data manipulations in Power BI. Students will explore various DAX functions and operators, understand their syntax and structure, and learn how to apply them effectively in Power BI. Additionally, they will also differentiate between calculated columns and measures, gaining insights into when to use each approach. In the end, students will have an in-depth understanding of the Row context and Filter context. Through practical examples and problem-solving exercises, students will develop a solid understanding of DAX fundamentals and their significance in data analysis.

What's included

8 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this module, students will delve deeper and acquire skills and knowledge to create comprehensive reports and expanding their knowledge of utilizing DAX operators. They will learn essential skills to utilize diverse visualizations and address problem statements to deliver actionable insights. Furthermore, this module will emphasize the importance of designing and structuring the report to make it relevant for businesses. By mastering these skills, students will acquire the necessary tools to become an expert in the field of business intelligence and contribute to data-driven decision-making.

What's included

8 videos1 reading2 quizzes

Instructor

Analytics Vidhya
Fractal Analytics
4 Courses2,674 learners

Offered by

Fractal Analytics

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions