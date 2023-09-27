Today's business world is becoming increasingly data-driven. Small and large businesses use data to make decisions about sales, hiring, goals, and all areas they have data for. While most businesses have access to data of one type or another, it can be intimidating for an average business user to understand the data without a background in data analytics.
Insights of Power BI
This course is part of Fractal Data Science Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Included with
Course
(17 reviews)
What you'll learn
Select and use relevant charts for appropriate data problems
Use PowerBI to connect with data belonging to diverse formats
Communicate key insights from business problem using Reports and Dashboards
Create advanced visualization on Power BI using DAX
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
8 quizzes
Course
(17 reviews)
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Data Analysis expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Fractal Analytics
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This module provides a comprehensive introduction to Power BI and data visualizations. Learners will explore the capabilities of Power BI and gain proficiency in creating impactful visualizations. Topics covered include installation and getting started with Power BI, various chart types, Power BI interface overview, comparison of reports and dashboards, and building a basic Power BI report. Throughout the module, learners will progress from understanding Power BI fundamentals to applying their knowledge in creating meaningful visualizations.
What's included
9 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module, "Operations on Multiple Tables," covers essential techniques for handling and analyzing data across multiple tables. By delving into different cleaning techniques, students will gain proficiency in efficiently retrieving datasets that can be directly used for visualizations. The module goes beyond theoretical concepts by providing practical exercises using a real-world case study, allowing users to apply their problem-solving abilities in a hands-on manner. At the end of this module, students will discover how to enhance data models by gaining an understanding of Fact tables and Dimension tables. Upon completion of the module, students will be able to acquire the skills to effectively perform operations on multiple tables, ensuring clean, transformed, and relationship-driven data models for analysis.
What's included
7 videos1 reading2 quizzes
In this module "DAX Operator", students will gain valuable skills to perform advanced calculations and data manipulations in Power BI. Students will explore various DAX functions and operators, understand their syntax and structure, and learn how to apply them effectively in Power BI. Additionally, they will also differentiate between calculated columns and measures, gaining insights into when to use each approach. In the end, students will have an in-depth understanding of the Row context and Filter context. Through practical examples and problem-solving exercises, students will develop a solid understanding of DAX fundamentals and their significance in data analysis.
What's included
8 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
In this module, students will delve deeper and acquire skills and knowledge to create comprehensive reports and expanding their knowledge of utilizing DAX operators. They will learn essential skills to utilize diverse visualizations and address problem statements to deliver actionable insights. Furthermore, this module will emphasize the importance of designing and structuring the report to make it relevant for businesses. By mastering these skills, students will acquire the necessary tools to become an expert in the field of business intelligence and contribute to data-driven decision-making.
What's included
8 videos1 reading2 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.