Beginner Level

Experience with Microsoft 365, Excel datasets, or other data sources. A desire to make data-driven decisions involving business practices.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Modeling
  • Data-Drive Decision Making
  • Group Decision-Making
  • Data Analysis
  • Report Building
Beginner Level

Experience with Microsoft 365, Excel datasets, or other data sources. A desire to make data-driven decisions involving business practices.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week 1: Understand Power BI and Power BI Data Analysis

Week 2

Week 2: Introduction to Modeling Data and Report Visualizations

16 videos (Total 41 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 3: Navigate Reports and Visualizations

21 videos (Total 48 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 4: Navigate the Power BI Service

21 videos (Total 32 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

