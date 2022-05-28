New Power BI users will begin the course by gaining a conceptual understanding of the Power BI desktop application and the Power BI service. Learners will explore the Power BI interface while learning how to manage pages and understand the basics of visualizations. Learners will engage in numerous hands-on experiences to discover how to import, connect, clean, transform, and model their own data in the Power BI desktop application. Learners will investigate reports, learn about workspaces, and practice viewing, creating, and publishing reports to the Power BI service. Finally, learners will become proficient in the creation and utilization dashboards.
Data-Driven Decisions with Power BIKnowledge Accelerators
About this Course
Experience with Microsoft 365, Excel datasets, or other data sources. A desire to make data-driven decisions involving business practices.
Skills you will gain
- Data Modeling
- Data-Drive Decision Making
- Group Decision-Making
- Data Analysis
- Report Building
Offered by
Knowledge Accelerators
Syncing people with must-know knowledge has been our objective since 1997. During our knowledge-delivering journey, we have discovered that we are ALL visual learners. We document all of our trainees learning progressions and transform it into a standardized learning format, so repetitive learning patterns can be established. This is why our help desk is effective at identifying problems and resolving them with simple solutions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Understand Power BI and Power BI Data Analysis
New Power BI users will begin the course by gaining a conceptual understanding of the Power BI desktop application and the Power BI service. Learners will explore the Power BI interface while learning how to manage pages and understand the basics of visualizations. Learners will engage in numerous hands-on experiences to discover how to import, connect, clean, transform and model their own data in the Power BI desktop application. Learners will investigate reports, learn about workspaces, and practice viewing, creating, and publishing reports to the Power BI service. Finally, learners will become proficient in the creation and utilization dashboards.
Week 2: Introduction to Modeling Data and Report Visualizations
Week 3: Navigate Reports and Visualizations
Week 4: Navigate the Power BI Service
