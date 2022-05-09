Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data-Driven Decisions with Power BI by Knowledge Accelerators
About the Course
New Power BI users will begin the course by gaining a conceptual understanding of the Power BI desktop application and the Power BI service. Learners will explore the Power BI interface while learning how to manage pages and understand the basics of visualizations. Learners will engage in numerous hands-on experiences to discover how to import, connect, clean, transform, and model their own data in the Power BI desktop application. Learners will investigate reports, learn about workspaces, and practice viewing, creating, and publishing reports to the Power BI service. Finally, learners will become proficient in the creation and utilization dashboards....
By Patrick S
May 9, 2022
Course was as advertised. Looking to advance more in Power BI