This course forms part of the Microsoft Power BI Analyst Professional Certificate. This Professional Certificate consists of a series of courses that offers a good starting point for a career in data analysis using Microsoft Power BI.
Harnessing the Power of Data with Power BI
This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
How to recognize and use the key data analysis components of Microsoft Power BI.
Understand a Power BI data analyst's skills, tasks, and tools.
Describe the different stages in the data analysis process that result in data-driven decisions.
Skills you'll gain
13 quizzes, 4 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
This module introduces the learner to the role of a Data Analyst, key data analysis concepts and how data plays an important role in business. The learner is briefly introduced to Power BI as tool for data analysis.
10 videos24 readings7 quizzes1 assignment3 discussion prompts
This module introduces the learner to data collection, data sources, the ETL process and the importance of evaluating data for analysis
8 videos11 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the Course.
2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
● If you want to switch or start a career in the field of data analytics.
● If you are interested in the field of data analytics, just beginning to work with business intelligence and data analysis solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Power BI.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
It typically takes 5 months to complete the 8 courses. But some learners may go through the content faster.