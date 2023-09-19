Microsoft
Harnessing the Power of Data with Power BI
Microsoft

Harnessing the Power of Data with Power BI

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Microsoft

Instructor: Microsoft

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(569 reviews)

|

95%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to recognize and use the key data analysis components of Microsoft Power BI.

  • Understand a Power BI data analyst's skills, tasks, and tools.

  • Describe the different stages in the data analysis process that result in data-driven decisions.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

13 quizzes, 4 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

This module introduces the learner to the role of a Data Analyst, key data analysis concepts and how data plays an important role in business. The learner is briefly introduced to Power BI as tool for data analysis.

What's included

10 videos24 readings7 quizzes1 assignment3 discussion prompts

This module introduces the learner to data collection, data sources, the ETL process and the importance of evaluating data for analysis

What's included

8 videos11 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the Course.

What's included

2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

