Data Modeling in Power BI
This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Microsoft

24,394 already enrolled

What you'll learn

  • How to form a model using a Star Schema.

  • How to write calculations DAX to create elements and analysis in Power BI.

  • How to optimize performance in a Power BI model.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Assessments

20 quizzes, 5 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

This module introduces data modeling and the schemas used to create them.

13 videos23 readings5 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts

This module introduces the learner to the DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) language. The module explores the syntax of DAX using multiple business use cases. The module also integrates DAX with previous lessons on database tables and their use and introduces the concept of time intelligence.

23 videos22 readings10 quizzes1 assignment1 app item1 discussion prompt

This module explores the optimization process and examines the tools and methods to achieve this in Power BI, including using performance analyzer and DirectQuery features. This module also dives deeper into DAX and its use in the real world.

10 videos12 readings5 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the course. This module summarizes the course and reflects on the primary learning objectives. The module also contains the project for the course, which encapsulates the learning into a practical whole.

2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.2 (88 ratings)
Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses, 651,131 learners

Microsoft

