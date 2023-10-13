This course forms part of the Microsoft Power BI Analyst Professional Certificate. This Professional Certificate consists of a series of courses that offers a good starting point for a career in data analysis using Microsoft Power BI.
Data Modeling in Power BI
This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
How to form a model using a Star Schema.
How to write calculations DAX to create elements and analysis in Power BI.
How to optimize performance in a Power BI model.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
20 quizzes, 5 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
This module introduces data modeling and the schemas used to create them.
What's included
13 videos23 readings5 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This module introduces the learner to the DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) language. The module explores the syntax of DAX using multiple business use cases. The module also integrates DAX with previous lessons on database tables and their use and introduces the concept of time intelligence.
What's included
23 videos22 readings10 quizzes1 assignment1 app item1 discussion prompt
This module explores the optimization process and examines the tools and methods to achieve this in Power BI, including using performance analyzer and DirectQuery features. This module also dives deeper into DAX and its use in the real world.
What's included
10 videos12 readings5 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the course. This module summarizes the course and reflects on the primary learning objectives. The module also contains the project for the course, which encapsulates the learning into a practical whole.
What's included
2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
● If you want to switch or start a career in the field of data analytics.
● If you are interested in the field of data analytics, just beginning to work with business intelligence and data analysis solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Power BI.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
It typically takes 5 months to complete the 8 courses. But some learners may go through the content faster.