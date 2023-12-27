This short course will guide you on preparing for the PL-300: Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst exam. This exam is the requirement for Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate certification. The course provides you with a detailed understanding of the Power BI concepts, its features, and capabilities.
Power BI Data Analyst Associate Prep
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Describe how to prepare data for analysis by transforming, configuring, cleaning, and shaping it using Power BI.
Discuss the creation of data models in Power BI using a data model framework and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) functions.
Explain how to design visually appealing reports using data visualization strategies in Power BI and perform data analytics using Analyze feature.
Examine how to create workspace, design interactive dashboards, and safeguard the data by configuring row-level security for datasets in Power BI.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
9 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
The module begins with an overview of the features and components of Power BI that make it a great tool for data analysis. You’ll be able to explain how to retrieve data from different data sources and import it into Power BI by using Power Query. You’ll also learn how to clean and shape data for analysis purposes and load it into Power BI before getting into data modeling. Additionally, you will gain insight into Power BI data model frameworks, their benefits, limitations, and features that help optimize the selection of a Power BI data model. You will also learn to simplify the process of designing data models with an emphasis on the use of tables and dimensions and the significance of correct data granularity. Finally, you will gain insight into advanced data modeling features and how to perform advanced model calculations by using Data Analysis Expression (DAX) functions. You’ll also learn to add measures to Power BI Desktop models for enhancing the visualization of model data.
What's included
12 videos3 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you’ll explore various visualization strategies that enable you to implement effective data visualization. You will learn how to use core desktop visualization types to design visually appealing reports. Additionally, you will gain insight into formatting and configuring visualizations and discover techniques to perform data analytics by using the Analyze feature in Power BI. Finally, you’ll dive into how to use the Analytics feature for performing data analytics within Power BI, which helps you perform tasks such as identifying outliers, grouping data, and applying time series analysis.
What's included
6 videos2 readings3 assignments
In this module, you’ll explore asset deployment by creating a Power BI service workspace and dynamic dashboards. Additionally, you will learn how to manage and promote datasets and implement essential measures to ensure row-level security (RLS) in Power BI.
What's included
4 videos3 readings2 assignments
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.