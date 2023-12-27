SkillUp EdTech
Power BI Data Analyst Associate Prep
SkillUp EdTech

Power BI Data Analyst Associate Prep

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Rashi Kapoor

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

What you'll learn

  • Describe how to prepare data for analysis by transforming, configuring, cleaning, and shaping it using Power BI.

  • Discuss the creation of data models in Power BI using a data model framework and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) functions.

  • Explain how to design visually appealing reports using data visualization strategies in Power BI and perform data analytics using Analyze feature.

  • Examine how to create workspace, design interactive dashboards, and safeguard the data by configuring row-level security for datasets in Power BI.

There are 3 modules in this course

The module begins with an overview of the features and components of Power BI that make it a great tool for data analysis. You’ll be able to explain how to retrieve data from different data sources and import it into Power BI by using Power Query. You’ll also learn how to clean and shape data for analysis purposes and load it into Power BI before getting into data modeling. Additionally, you will gain insight into Power BI data model frameworks, their benefits, limitations, and features that help optimize the selection of a Power BI data model. You will also learn to simplify the process of designing data models with an emphasis on the use of tables and dimensions and the significance of correct data granularity. Finally, you will gain insight into advanced data modeling features and how to perform advanced model calculations by using Data Analysis Expression (DAX) functions. You’ll also learn to add measures to Power BI Desktop models for enhancing the visualization of model data.

12 videos3 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you’ll explore various visualization strategies that enable you to implement effective data visualization. You will learn how to use core desktop visualization types to design visually appealing reports. Additionally, you will gain insight into formatting and configuring visualizations and discover techniques to perform data analytics by using the Analyze feature in Power BI. Finally, you’ll dive into how to use the Analytics feature for performing data analytics within Power BI, which helps you perform tasks such as identifying outliers, grouping data, and applying time series analysis.

6 videos2 readings3 assignments

In this module, you’ll explore asset deployment by creating a Power BI service workspace and dynamic dashboards. Additionally, you will learn how to manage and promote datasets and implement essential measures to ensure row-level security (RLS) in Power BI.

4 videos3 readings2 assignments

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,430 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

