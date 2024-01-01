Profile

Rashi Kapoor

    Rashi Kapoor is a seasoned learning evangelist with more than 24 years of experience in learning and development. Being deeply passionate about nurturing learning journeys and unleashing potential, she has strong consulting skills in advising organizations on effective talent development strategies and implementing impactful learning programs. Over the years, she has worked with organizations across various verticals, gaining valuable insights into industry-specific challenges and business imperatives. With certifications and expertise in learning experience design, solution architecture, instructional design, training, project planning, mobilization, and resource management, she has demonstrated competence in facilitating processes, systems, and behavioral training. Being Six Sigma trained, Rashi has spearheaded function-wide process improvement and quality initiatives and program management of large-scale global learning consulting, design, and development projects.

    Managing Identity Services using AD DS and Microsoft Entra

    Managing Storage and Networking

    Managing Windows Servers, Virtualization, & Containerization

    Power BI Data Analyst Associate Prep

    Power BI Data Analyst Prep

