Power BI Data Analyst Prep

This foundational course aims to equip you with an understanding of Power BI, exploring its core features and components of its user-friendly interface, and the capabilities it offers.
Explain how to prepare data for analysis by importing and resolving errors using Power BI.
Examine the process of creating data models using Power BI Desktop models.
Discover effective data visualizations and compelling reports to communicate your insights.
Describe the steps to publish reports, design interactive dashboards, and safeguard the data by using the security features in Power BI.
There are 2 modules in this course
The module begins with an overview of the features and components of Power BI that make it a great tool for data analysis. You'll learn about how Power Query is leveraged for data extraction from diverse sources and make critical decisions about storage modes and connectivity types. Additionally, you'll master profiling and cleansing of data and loading it into Power BI before diving into data modeling. Additionally, you will gain insight into Power BI data models and the selection of data loading approaches. You will also learn how to simplify the process of creating data models, emphasizing techniques such as star schema design. In the section on DAX functions, you will learn to perform advanced calculations in tabular data models. Finally, you’ll learn to recognize the significance of data granularity for performance and usability.
11 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you'll explore various visualization types that enable you to implement effective data visualization. Learn the art of designing reports for compelling storytelling and discover techniques to refine your reports. Additionally, you'll dive into data analytics within Power BI, which helps you perform tasks such as identifying outliers, grouping data, and applying time series analysis. Finally, you'll also become proficient in navigating the Power BI service workspace, creating dynamic dashboards, and adding essential security measures to ensure your data is safe.
9 videos5 readings3 assignments
