SkillUp EdTech
Managing Windows Servers, Virtualization, & Containerization
Managing Windows Servers, Virtualization, & Containerization

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Rashi Kapoor

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

5 hours (approximately)
What you'll learn

  • Describe secure administration methods for Windows Server platforms for automatic configuration, remote management, and just-in-time administration.

  • Explain resource management strategies for managing hybrid workloads, optimizing IT operations and management, and streamlining administration. 

  • Describe how Hyper-V is used for virtualization and the approaches for effective planning and deployment of Windows Server IaaS virtual machines.

  • Describe how Docker and Kubernetes are used to run and orchestrate containers on Windows Server.

Skills you'll gain

5 hours (approximately)
There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about managing Windows Servers and workloads in a hybrid environment. The module delves into the techniques and tools used to ensure the protection and integrity of Windows Server systems and data. You will learn about implementing the principle of least privilege and employing tools, such as Windows Admin Center, Server Manager, and remote server administration tools (RSET). Additionally, you will learn the steps and best practices for configuring and optimizing a Windows Server environment after the initial installation. You will also learn how to remotely manage virtual machines running on Windows Servers. Further, you will learn how to limit the duration and scope of administrative access to Azure resources by granting privileged access on a just-in-time basis. The module also discusses how to manage resources in Windows Server hybrid environments, use Azure Arc to manage hybrid workloads, and use Azure Automanage to optimize IT operations and management. Finally, you will learn how to streamline administrative tasks using Just Enough Administration.

11 videos3 readings4 assignments

This module introduces you to the process of optimizing IT infrastructure through virtualization using Hyper-V. You will learn how to configure and manage Hyper-V and Hyper-V virtual machines, explore the available virtual hard disk (VHD) formats and types, and learn about implementing guest clusters using shared VHDX. You will also learn about securing Hyper-V workloads with guarded fabric, trusted platform module (TPM), and shielded VM. You will also be able to compare encryption-supported and shielded VMs in a guarded fabric. Additionally, you will learn how to leverage Azure compute resources and Azure VMs for deploying Windows Server instances in a cloud environment and use Azure Automation for automating tasks in Azure and on-premises servers. Finally, you will also learn about containerization using Docker and automating the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications using Kubernetes.

8 videos5 readings3 assignments

In this module, you will attempt a final project. You will be provided scenarios that mimic real-life situations that Windows Server Hybrid administrators commonly face. You will attempt a set of multiple-choice questions where you will make several decisions on managing Windows Servers, virtualization, and containerization.

1 video4 readings2 assignments

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
SkillUp EdTech

