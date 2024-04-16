SkillUp EdTech
AZ-800 Exam Prep Specialization
SkillUp EdTech

AZ-800 Exam Prep Specialization

Upskill yourself as a Windows Server Administrator. Master skills in deploying and managing AD DS environments and Windows servers in hybrid environments and implementing hybrid networking infrastructure.

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Rashi Kapoor

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the management of identity services using Microsoft Entra by exploring AD DS domain controllers, hybrid identities, and group policies.

  • Assess the tools and techniques used for managing Windows Servers and workloads in a hybrid environment to enhance operational efficiency.

  • Examine on-premises and hybrid networking infrastructure to understand essential components, such as Azure File Sync and Windows Server storage.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

April 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Managing Identity Services using AD DS and Microsoft Entra

Course 15 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the basic concepts of AD DS

  • Describe the configuration and deployment options that are considered when deploying AD DS domain controllers on-premises and on Azure IaaS

  • Describe the aspects that should be considered to maintain business continuity of the authentication services provided by AD DS domain controllers

  • Identify the key factors to be considered when setting up a read-only domain controller

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microsoft Entra Connect
Category: Multi-site environment
Category: Hybrid Identity and Group Policies
Category: AD DS domain controllers
Category: AD DS Environments

Managing Windows Servers, Virtualization, & Containerization

Course 25 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe secure administration methods for Windows Server platforms for automatic configuration, remote management, and just-in-time administration.

  • Explain resource management strategies for managing hybrid workloads, optimizing IT operations and management, and streamlining administration. 

  • Describe how Hyper-V is used for virtualization and the approaches for effective planning and deployment of Windows Server IaaS virtual machines.

  • Describe how Docker and Kubernetes are used to run and orchestrate containers on Windows Server.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Kubernetes Orchestration
Category: Windows Server IaaS VMs
Category: Windows Servers and Workloads
Category: Virtualization with Hyper-V
Category: Managing hybrid workloads

Managing Storage and Networking

Course 35 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe how to implement on-premises and hybrid name resolution.

  • Explain how to manage IP addressing in on-premises and hybrid scenarios.

  • Describe the ways to implement on-premises and hybrid network connectivity.

  • Describe how to configure and manage Azure File Sync, Windows Server file shares, and Windows Server storage.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Windows Server Storage Replica
Category: Domain Name System (DNS)
Category: IP Address Management
Category: Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP)
Category: Windows Server File Servers

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,987 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

