Prepare to advance your career in managing Windows Server on-premises and hybrid environments and learn in-demand skills. The courses in this specialization will prepare you for the AZ-800 Exam: Administering Windows Server Hybrid Core Infrastructure.
The first course, Managing Identity Services using AD DS and Microsoft Entra, explains various aspects of managing and securing AD DS domain controllers. The second course, Managing Windows Servers, Virtualization, and Containerization, delves into the techniques and tools for securing the administration of Windows Server platforms. The last course, Managing Storage and Networking, describes ways to implement on-premises and hybrid network connectivity.
By the end of this specialization, you will be able to
Describe the process of integrating Microsoft Azure Active Directory with on-premises AD DS for hybrid identity solutions
Explain the concepts of Windows Server operating systems, including installation, Virtualization, and Containerization
Describe the various aspects of AD DS domain controllers, storage provisioning, and allocation in a Windows Server environment
The specialization is best suited for IT professionals who want to prepare for Microsoft’s AZ-800 exam and have extensive experience working with Windows Server operating systems.
Applied Learning Project
Each course in this specialization concludes with a hands-on peer-review assignment. This end-term project incorporates the learnings of the entire course and is reviewed by your peers to foster learning and feedback.
The peer-reviewed assignments will help you to:
Gain a comprehensive assessment for your assignment with diverse feedback
Actively learn with a highly engaging process of peer reviews
Gain a collaborative learning experience
The end-term projects are based on:
Managing Identity Services using AD DS and Microsoft Entra
Hybrid Identity and Group Policies
AD DS Environments: Management and Security
AD DS Domain Controllers