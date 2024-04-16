This course is a part of the AZ-800 Exam Prep specialization. It equips you with the skills and knowledge to understand the implementation of domain name system and Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP). The course focuses on configuring and managing virtual private network (VPN), public key infrastructure (PKI), and Web application proxy (WAP). Additionally, it also helps you gain insights into various tools and services such as IP Address Management (IPAM), Azure ExpressRoute, Azure File Sync, Windows Admin Center, and PowerShell.
Managing Storage and Networking
Taught in English
Describe how to implement on-premises and hybrid name resolution.
Explain how to manage IP addressing in on-premises and hybrid scenarios.
Describe the ways to implement on-premises and hybrid network connectivity.
Describe how to configure and manage Azure File Sync, Windows Server file shares, and Windows Server storage.
April 2024
11 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn about domain name system (DNS) and explore DNS servers, zones, and resolvers. You will also learn about DNS forwarding and creating and managing DNS zones in Azure, and implementing DNS with Azure IaaS virtual machines and troubleshooting DNS. Next, you will learn how to use dynamic host configuration protocol (DHCP) to simplify and centralize the allocation of IP configurations, configuring DHCP roles and DHCP scopes, and the options for making DHCP highly available. In addition, you will explore IP Address Management (IPAM) and learn about deploying, administering, and configuring IPAM and implementing Windows Server IaaS VM IP addressing and routing. Further, you will gain insight into enabling remote access and publishing your organization’s applications and websites using Windows Server web application proxy (WAP). Finally, you will learn about using network policy server (NPS) to create and enforce network access policies, virtual private network (VPN), and public key infrastructure (PKI).
12 videos5 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about the Windows Server file system and server message block (SMB) protocol. Next, the module delves into storage virtualization using Storage Spaces and the process of implementing Storage Spaces Direct. Further, you will learn about the components of Data Deduplication and how to use Data Deduplication to identify and remove duplications within data without compromising data integrity. Additionally, you will learn how to connect data storage services using Internet Small Computer System Interface (iSCSI) and its architectural components. You will also explore the primary considerations for implementing iSCSI and learn about installing and configuring iSCSI Target on Windows Server. Next, you will gain insight into implementing network-level redundancy for iSCSI storage. Then, you will learn how to use Storage Replica for high availability or disaster recovery purposes and the prerequisites to use Storage Replica. Finally, you will also learn about configuring Azure file share permissions and connecting to an Azure file share, the benefits of Azure File Sync, and the various ways of implementing Azure File Sync.
7 videos4 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will attempt a final graded project. You will be provided scenarios that mimic real-life situations that Windows Server Hybrid administrators commonly face. You will attempt a set of multiple-choice questions where you will make several decisions on managing storage and networking.
1 video4 readings2 assignments
