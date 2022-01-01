- Financial Analysis
- Financial Modeling
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Statistical analysis skills
Assess the financial health of an organisation through analysis of its published financial statements and associated data
Forecast how the strategy of an organisation will impact its financial results; and the implications upon the future strategy
Leverage insights from customer intelligence and user experience in order to assess the elements of value generated by the organisation
Use statistical analysis to generate and / or validate quantitative insights in order to support more effective decision-making by management
No prior experience required.
Management and financial accounting: Know your numbers 1
Financial literacy is a fundamental capability for any business leader, whether you are running your own small business/start-up or working at a large organisation. This course will provide you with a sound foundational understanding of financial and management accounting, and how to use accounting to facilitate and align decisions made by owners, managers and employees. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) you will develop the ability to seek out financial opportunities and avoid financial misadventure. You’ll learn how to organise, create, interpret and communicate important financial information effectively, which will help you improve your organisation’s internal procedures and processes.
Corporate finance: Know your numbers 2
Every manager must have a foundational understanding of financial management. This course will prepare you for responsible and sustainable leadership from a financial management perspective. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) you’ll learn the key aspects of effective financial management by focusing on: the assessment of an organisation’s financial health; planning future financial performance; financing of operations; and evaluating business and investment opportunities for the organisation. This course will emphasise how crucial sound financial management is for you and your organisation to be successful in the real-world.
Business intelligence and data analytics: Generate insights
‘Megatrends’ heavily influence today’s organisations, industries and societies, and your ability to generate insights in this area is crucial to your organisation’s success into the future. This course will introduce you to analytical tools and skills you can use to understand, analyse and evaluate the challenges and opportunities ‘megatrends’ will inevitably bring to your organisation. Via structured learning activities you will explore how these trends can be addressed through sustainability-oriented innovation. You will be introduced to key data analytics concepts such as systems thinking, multi-level perspectives and multidisciplinary methods for envisioning futures, and apply them to specific real-world challenges you and your organisation may face. And there’ll be a focus on future-proofing skills such as teamwork, collaboration with diverse stakeholders and accounting for judgements made within ethical decision-making frameworks.
Marketing analytics: Know your customers
Are your customers at the centre of your organisation’s strategy? An understanding of marketing analytics, the core component of this course, is crucial to serving your customers well. Through structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts, industry interviews and written assessments) this course will teach you what to measure – and how – in order to maximise customer value. Rapid advancements in technology mean more powerful data and analytics can inform marketing decisions. However, multiple touchpoints across the customer journey make it increasingly difficult to measure effectiveness. You will develop an understanding of traditional and digital marketing metrics and what questions they answer, as well as how to achieve a single integrated view of the customer. You’ll experiment with behaviour and predictive analytics to develop marketing that delivers customers the right product via the right channel at the right time.
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
