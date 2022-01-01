About this Specialization

1,533 recent views
Being financially and data-literate is a requirement of all effective leaders. This includes the ability to analyse data and harness its value, as well as to leverage these skills to become a future-focused business leader. In four themed courses, this specialisation will: teach you that financial literacy is a required capability for every business leader (Know Your Numbers 1); provide you with a foundational understanding of how to manage your organisation’s finances effectively (Know Your Numbers 2); equip you with tools to analyse data and generate market insights (Generate Insights); and explore what to measure to maximise customer value (Know Your Customers).
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Management and financial accounting: Know your numbers 1

4.7
stars
257 ratings
58 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Corporate finance: Know your numbers 2

3.7
stars
23 ratings
11 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Business intelligence and data analytics: Generate insights

4.6
stars
365 ratings
109 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Marketing analytics: Know your customers

4.7
stars
319 ratings
76 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This specialization is part of the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder