Keith worked at the Australian central bank for 3 years in the domestic and international markets departments during the Global Financial Crisis, a turbulent and interesting time. To pursue his research interests in asset pricing and taxation, he completed a PhD at Sydney University. He's always enjoyed teaching, particularly in finance, which combines the best parts of economics, accounting and statistics. Keith has had the privilege of teaching at Macquarie, UTS, UNSW and Sydney universities, where he's enjoyed discussing current events and how they might be explained by financial theory.