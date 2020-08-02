About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Analysing: Numeric and digital literacies Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the role of financial management in assessing the ongoing financial health and performance of organisations

  • Demonstrate an understanding of financial management tools and techniques for financial analysis and modeling

  • Use analytical techniques to make financial decisions related to financing operations and valuation of organisations and investment opportunities

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Financial management decisions

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Time value of money and discounted cash flow analysis

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Valuation of financial securities

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Estimating enterprise value

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

