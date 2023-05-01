Emerging Markets - Jagdish Sheth

The rise of emerging economies is bringing significant changes in the marketing practice. The traditional notion of extending products and services designed for advanced economies is no longer as successful in emerging markets. This is primarily because of affordability and accessibility. Moreover, most consumption in emerging markets is unbranded products and services, and unorganized competition. This course identifies five dimensions where emerging markets are different. The traditional approach of think global, act local (glocal) is replaced by a new perspective of think local, act global, especially in large emerging markets such as China and India.
This course not only captures the fundamental shift and the forces driving the shift in global growth, but also explores how to confront the reality of new measures of world economies. Presented are in depth analysis on the five characteristics of emerging markets, with especially Chindia shaping global markets, and the ten implications of this shift on the marketing practice.
What is the next paradigm for International Marketing? This course not only answers this question succinctly but also focuses on the four forces driving this fundamental shift from the old ‘Glocal’ model. It explains in depth on how to successfully implement Local, Act Global Strategy by offering a 6-point strategic framework.
