University System of Georgia
Emerging Markets - Jagdish Sheth
University System of Georgia

Emerging Markets - Jagdish Sheth

This course is part of The 4 A's of Marketing with Jagdish Sheth Specialization

Taught in English

Jagdish Sheth

Instructor: Jagdish Sheth

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the The 4 A's of Marketing with Jagdish Sheth Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This course not only captures the fundamental shift and the forces driving the shift in global growth, but also explores how to confront the reality of new measures of world economies. Presented are in depth analysis on the five characteristics of emerging markets, with especially Chindia shaping global markets, and the ten implications of this shift on the marketing practice.

What's included

12 videos4 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

This course not only captures the fundamental shift and the forces driving the shift in global growth, but also explores how to confront the reality of new measures of world economies. Presented are in depth analysis on the five characteristics of emerging markets, with especially Chindia shaping global markets, and the ten implications of this shift on the marketing practice.

What's included

11 videos1 quiz

What is the next paradigm for International Marketing? This course not only answers this question succinctly but also focuses on the four forces driving this fundamental shift from the old ‘Glocal’ model. It explains in depth on how to successfully implement Local, Act Global Strategy by offering a 6-point strategic framework.

What's included

6 videos

What is the next paradigm for International Marketing? This course not only answers this question succinctly but also focuses on the four forces driving this fundamental shift from the old ‘Glocal’ model. It explains in depth on how to successfully implement Local, Act Global Strategy by offering a 6-point strategic framework.

What's included

7 videos1 reading1 quiz1 peer review

Instructor

Jagdish Sheth
University System of Georgia
12 Courses2,167 learners

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Recommended if you're interested in Marketing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Marketing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions