About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

Undergraduate degree with some work experience is recommended. 

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Understand the importance of a consistent brand image worldwide
  • Understand cultural differences and how they impact brand perception
  • Learn the three approaches to global brands
  • Learn how brands can neither be manufactured nor bought in the marketplace and have to be earned instead
  • Understand why some brands flourish in domestic market but fail in international markets
University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Creating a Successful Global Brand

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

How Great Companies Build World Class Brands

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization

Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth

