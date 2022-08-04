It is becoming increasingly important to expand into foreign markets in order to achieve significant growth. This requires creating global brands such as IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Starbucks, and Walmart. Global brands need to transcend cultural differences as well as compliance across countries with respect to logo, color, and other branding elements.
This course is part of the Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Offered By
Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth SpecializationUniversity System of Georgia
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Undergraduate degree with some work experience is recommended.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Understand the importance of a consistent brand image worldwide
- Understand cultural differences and how they impact brand perception
- Learn the three approaches to global brands
- Learn how brands can neither be manufactured nor bought in the marketplace and have to be earned instead
- Understand why some brands flourish in domestic market but fail in international markets
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Undergraduate degree with some work experience is recommended.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Introduction to Creating a Successful Global Brand
2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
How Great Companies Build World Class Brands
3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
About the Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.