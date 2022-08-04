- Marketing
- Understand how to do brand extension
- Understand how to create a global brand
- Understand how branding is an intangible asset
- Understand the value of branding
- Understand how to differentiate brands by their ingredients and their recipes and packaging
- Understand how demographics are used to segment the market
- Understand why market segmentation is important
Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Master Strategies to Market Competitively. Dsitinguish Your Brand Using Segmentation, Differentiation, and Technology
Skills you will gain
Learners will learn why branding is important for customer recognition and how positioning, differentiation, and segmentation are all key strategic concepts in marketing. They will address marketing challenges caused by access to digital technology posed by Professor Sheth in order to put what they have learned into real world scenarios.
