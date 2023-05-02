University System of Georgia
The 4 A's of Marketing with Jagdish Sheth Specialization
The Customer Perspective on Marketing. Master a New Marketing Framework that Centers on Value Creation and the Customer

Taught in English

Jagdish Sheth

What Are the 4 A’s of Marketing - Jagdish Sheth

Category: Understand how to think like a customer and put yourself in their shoes
Category: Understand that product knowledge is as important as a brand knowledge
Category: Understand the multiplicative relationship between all 4A’s of marketing
Category: Understand the importance of focusing on accessibility and acceptability to unlock market value
Category: Understand how the 4A’s of marketing can be used as a segmentation tool

Social Media & Marketing - Jagdish Sheth

Category: Understand the side effects of social media on brand reputation
Category: Harness user-generated content
Category: Comprehend digital advertising thoroughly
Category: Understand the importance of influencer marketing
Category: Understand consumer insights from social media messages

Emerging Markets - Jagdish Sheth

Category: Understand how to convert non-branding to branded consumption
Category: Understand how to manage sociopolitical influences
Category: Understand how to overcome infrastructure limitations
Category: Develop your own distribution system
Category: Understand the importance of unorganized competition

The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Marketing - Jagdish Sheth

Category: Understand how to minimize marketing waste
Category: Understand how consumers take advantage of companies
Category: Understand how companies take advantage of consumers
Category: Understand how to balance company profitability and customer wellbeing
Category: Understand why good marketing requires good for the company & customer

Instructor

Jagdish Sheth
University System of Georgia
