This is a master class in Jagdish Sheth's new customer-focused marketing framework that takes into account new market realities, the marketing productivity crisis, the marginalization of marketing, and the market perspective.
Professor Jagdish Sheth, 2020 Padma Bhushan Award winner for Literature and Education, guides you through why the 4 A's of marketing are more relevant in today's world of social media, technology, and emerging markets.
Professor Sheth shares wisdom and insight from decades of experience, years of research, and recommendations from multiple senior industry leaders to help grow your marketing to be more global and customer-centric.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will learn why the 4 A's of Marketing are becoming more relevant to the field than the 4 P's of Marketing. They will address marketing challenges caused by emerging markets, technology, public perception of marketing, and social media posed by Professor Sheth in order to put what they have learned into real world scenarios.