Learner Reviews & Feedback for Corporate finance: Know your numbers 2 by Macquarie University

3.7
stars
23 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

Every manager must have a foundational understanding of financial management. This course will prepare you for responsible and sustainable leadership from a financial management perspective. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) you’ll learn the key aspects of effective financial management by focusing on: the assessment of an organisation’s financial health; planning future financial performance; financing of operations; and evaluating business and investment opportunities for the organisation. This course will emphasise how crucial sound financial management is for you and your organisation to be successful in the real-world....

By Rahul G

Jul 24, 2020

The answers given by us are not accepted by you guys. I don't know why on earth do you people design such courses whose questions are itself wrong. You guys are making us perplexed and puzzled at the same time. We are investing time for learning something and instead you guys are taking money from us and creating a big fool of us. If you have proper formula towards certain problems why don't you prescribe in your videos? Why are you harassing us? Is it because you want us to spend more number of weeks against the 2-3 problems of these above mentioned weeks and you will get more money from us? The policy won't work if you can't rectify your mistakes and moreover this course is strictly NOT TO BE RECOMMENDED TO ANYONE... Its that you guys have a certain set of answers to those problems and those answers I CHALLENGE YOU THEY ARE FILTHY WRONG. I HAVE SPENT TWO DAYS WITH THESE PROBLEMS. I HAVE 24 HOURS IN HAND LIKE YOU HAVE. PLEASE DO SOMETHING CONSTRUCTIVE AND DON'T PLAY THESE VISCOUS TACTIS WITH US. I see there are so many students who are asking for help and you guys can't even answer to the problems. Shitty course.. shittiest of all I did....My bad luck in trusting people like you and losing money in return. Shame on you. If you can't handle with the subjects at least don't make us confused and don't make a mockery of yourself. Worst service ever.

By Natiq S

May 14, 2020

Explanation and teachers are perfect. But some questions in quizzes are wrong and moderators don't answer in discussion forums

By Edward l

Aug 16, 2020

Quiz is too difficult and there are no hints

By Diego D

Apr 21, 2021

Course topics are so much important, however the explanation sometimes is too much fast and the final quiz difficult does not reflect the challenge of the entire training

By Elmo R C

Jul 21, 2021

This is the most bullshit course in coursera. Don't take this course. It will just cause stress.

By Dhinesh A D

Sep 9, 2021

Valuable course offers critical financial skills to evaluate any company. Capital Budgeting, Time Value of Money, Net Present Value, Internal Rate of Return concepts were explained very well with examples. Case studies offered are highly supportive.

By Shantanu D

Aug 3, 2020

really amazing instructors...thanks a lot for taking the efforts to teach us these simple yet elegant topics

By Itumeleng K

Dec 14, 2020

Very informative, instructors are very precise.

By Camille M

Nov 30, 2020

The course is tough but worth the time.

By Lorena P

Feb 26, 2021

Excellent Course!! Thank you!

By Aarti v

May 30, 2020

very interesting course.

By Mohannad A

Jun 13, 2020

This is a great course

