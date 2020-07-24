By Rahul G•
Jul 24, 2020
The answers given by us are not accepted by you guys. I don't know why on earth do you people design such courses whose questions are itself wrong. You guys are making us perplexed and puzzled at the same time. We are investing time for learning something and instead you guys are taking money from us and creating a big fool of us. If you have proper formula towards certain problems why don't you prescribe in your videos? Why are you harassing us? Is it because you want us to spend more number of weeks against the 2-3 problems of these above mentioned weeks and you will get more money from us? The policy won't work if you can't rectify your mistakes and moreover this course is strictly NOT TO BE RECOMMENDED TO ANYONE... Its that you guys have a certain set of answers to those problems and those answers I CHALLENGE YOU THEY ARE FILTHY WRONG. I HAVE SPENT TWO DAYS WITH THESE PROBLEMS. I HAVE 24 HOURS IN HAND LIKE YOU HAVE. PLEASE DO SOMETHING CONSTRUCTIVE AND DON'T PLAY THESE VISCOUS TACTIS WITH US. I see there are so many students who are asking for help and you guys can't even answer to the problems. Shitty course.. shittiest of all I did....My bad luck in trusting people like you and losing money in return. Shame on you. If you can't handle with the subjects at least don't make us confused and don't make a mockery of yourself. Worst service ever.
By Natiq S•
May 14, 2020
Explanation and teachers are perfect. But some questions in quizzes are wrong and moderators don't answer in discussion forums
By Edward l•
Aug 16, 2020
Quiz is too difficult and there are no hints
By Diego D•
Apr 21, 2021
Course topics are so much important, however the explanation sometimes is too much fast and the final quiz difficult does not reflect the challenge of the entire training
By Elmo R C•
Jul 21, 2021
This is the most bullshit course in coursera. Don't take this course. It will just cause stress.
By Dhinesh A D•
Sep 9, 2021
Valuable course offers critical financial skills to evaluate any company. Capital Budgeting, Time Value of Money, Net Present Value, Internal Rate of Return concepts were explained very well with examples. Case studies offered are highly supportive.
By Shantanu D•
Aug 3, 2020
really amazing instructors...thanks a lot for taking the efforts to teach us these simple yet elegant topics
By Itumeleng K•
Dec 14, 2020
Very informative, instructors are very precise.
By Camille M•
Nov 30, 2020
The course is tough but worth the time.
By Lorena P•
Feb 26, 2021
Excellent Course!! Thank you!
By Aarti v•
May 30, 2020
very interesting course.
By Mohannad A•
Jun 13, 2020
This is a great course