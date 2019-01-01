Connor is a data analytics professional who enjoys leveraging state of the art technologies to solve complex organisational problems. After spending time working in analyst and programmer positions in the pharmaceutical industry and Commonwealth Bank’s fraud data science team he moved into a data management role with the NSW Ministry of Health. Recently he has been exploring his interest in teaching whilst conducting information systems research with Macquarie University’s Department of Computing. Connor also has completed postgraduate research on the impact of changes in International Financial Reporting Standards on financial institution’s data governance frameworks.