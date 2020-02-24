Chevron Left
‘Megatrends’ heavily influence today’s organisations, industries and societies, and your ability to generate insights in this area is crucial to your organisation’s success into the future. This course will introduce you to analytical tools and skills you can use to understand, analyse and evaluate the challenges and opportunities ‘megatrends’ will inevitably bring to your organisation. Via structured learning activities you will explore how these trends can be addressed through sustainability-oriented innovation. You will be introduced to key data analytics concepts such as systems thinking, multi-level perspectives and multidisciplinary methods for envisioning futures, and apply them to specific real-world challenges you and your organisation may face. And there’ll be a focus on future-proofing skills such as teamwork, collaboration with diverse stakeholders and accounting for judgements made within ethical decision-making frameworks....

MA

Apr 5, 2022

A wonderful journey i had with prof conor stead really a calm teacher with the right easy and understandable choose of words he made me do this thankyou very much to each and every contributer

YM

Apr 22, 2020

The Course give deep insight into data analytics tool (tableau) and the quiz is also really amazing. It's also beneficial if there' case study should be added.

By Wasim A

Feb 24, 2020

Very nice for starting up on Data Visualization and basic statistics.

By John M G

Nov 8, 2020

Thank you! The course gives a nice overview of some analytical techniques applied to business settings using Tableau.

By Josué R Z

Nov 8, 2019

I really enjoy this course, this is the first time I took these materials. It would be a little bit better if were not be to focous on Tableau and use Excel for example do to not much companies has this software.

In general, it´s a great option to learn BI and Analytics.

Thank you so much!!

By Fernando P B

Feb 19, 2020

Muy interesante programa. Aunque parezca corto, hay concentrado mucho conocimiento conceptual y práctico con muchos ejercicios. Aconsejo después de acabarlo dedicarle otras semanas a repasar y realizar los ejercicios con otros ejemplos de datos.

By Nur S B B

Jun 4, 2020

I really enjoy this course, very insightful and informative. I also like the lecturer, the way he shares the knowledge is very good.

By mike

Sep 20, 2020

This course provides good overview on how to generate insights using Tableau.

Overall the course is well presented and structured. The assessments are useful in itself as part of the learning process.

I think that the course can provide better benefits to the learners if more explanation be given on Tableau menus and commands rather than just mimicking the instructor without understanding why certain commands or selections were used for a specific reason.

Overall the course is enjoyable and useful for beginners to Tableau.

By shane n

May 26, 2020

The course gets a little too complex towards the end, regarding demand forecasting. The reading material should be required before the mid course test. Overall the course is good, just needs some fine tuning

By Ankit M

May 23, 2020

Its a basic course, I am expecting more in-depth knowledge of Data Analytics with Tableau

By Vijaykumar H

Jul 5, 2020

This Course given a good insights in applying techniques in real life work expereince. I recomend others to go thorugh this course. It was very useful in enhancing Qualitative and quatitative data tools and helpful in learning detail data analysis and very much necessary for all sales and marketing professtonals.

By Viral S

Mar 11, 2021

The course truly briefs and refreshes the audience with core methods & statistical tools to deliver an academic level of insight on industry data. I would rate the instructor awesome in making the content really crisp and clear.

Looking forward to learning more and thanks for this amazing coursework.

By Dhinesh A D

Sep 10, 2021

The course provides lot of useful insights to analyze data and produce various charts and graphs for different analysis requirements (Mangers, Domain experts and Employees). Case studies offered were highly engaging and reinforced the learning process.

By Zhamcel S P

Apr 17, 2021

This course is very beginner-friendly. It'll help you understand the basics of business intelligence. I also enjoyed doing the practice activities. It is definitely easy to understand from the discussions to the activities in tableau.

By Cristian V

Feb 22, 2021

Complete course. Easy to follow and with interesting insights as also exercises to understand Tableau and its different functionalities properly.

By Nico G

Oct 28, 2021

Excelente curso, muy recomendable y completo. Me acercó al mundo de la visualización de datos y me introdujo en las estadísticas básicas.

By Minh N

Aug 6, 2020

A lot of practical skills were acquired! And also the delivery makes this course much more suitable for beginners. Highly recommended!

By John G C C

May 3, 2022

I never known how Data Analysis works, but after attending this course I'm now very well inlighted about the data analytics.

By Edvaldo P d S

Sep 7, 2020

Eu gostei. Bastante útil para quem quer fazer uma exploratória dos dados antes de fazer algo maior com uma equipe.

By DHANRAJ R

Nov 23, 2020

Wonderful insights into the tableau. However still more information to be added for creating Dashboards

By Salma B

May 10, 2020

a very useful course ! with clarified explanations and examples ! and direct applications on tableau

By Lubana A

Jun 24, 2020

A great course with lots of information. loved practicing so many Tableau exercises here.

By kajal s

Apr 14, 2020

it was amazing to follow this course . Easy to follow the steps as a beginner

By Mudasir C

Feb 4, 2020

Incredible, state of the art learning environment. Top faculty. Just love it

By Kavya P

Oct 18, 2020

Great way to learn with concepts as well as handson experience with Tableau

