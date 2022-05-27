The objective of this course is to provide you with the knowledge and skills necessary to analyze, interpret, understand and use financial information to make informed decisions. We will discuss financial reporting from a user’s perspective, use a variety of tools to break apart financial reports into meaningful units for analysis, forecast financial statements, and value a firm. This course is intended to give you exposure to the issues facing users of financial statements. You will better understand your role in the financial reporting process if you know how the financial statements will ultimately be used.
Nerissa C. Brown, PhD CFEAssociate Professor of Accountancy and PwC Faculty Fellow
Beyond the Financials - External and Internal
You will obtain an understanding of why it is important to consider information beyond the financials and how to access this data when performing financial statement analysis and valuation.
Module 2: Non-GAAP Adjustments
You will obtain an understanding of Non-GAAP adjustments, why they are permitted and how they are sometimes mis-used by companies
Module 3: Forecasting
You will obtain an understanding to different approaches to financial statement forecasting and the pro's and con's to each
