Nerissa Brown is Associate Professor of Accountancy and PwC Faculty Fellow in the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She also serves as the Academic Director of the Bachelor of Science (BS) in Accountancy and the Master of Accounting Science (MAS) Programs. Nerissa is a former academic fellow of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a Certified Fraud Examiner. Her research focuses on the determinants and consequences of firms’ financial reporting decisions, the disclosure and quality of non-GAAP metrics, and the role of behavioral biases in financial reporting. Her research is published in top-tier accounting and business journals and has been featured in leading media outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, NBC News, Bloomberg News, and Fortune. Nerissa holds a Ph.D. in accounting from the University of Maryland and earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees in accounting from the University of the West Indies (Jamaica). She is an editor at the Journal of Business, Finance & Accounting and serves on the editorial board of The Accounting Review and Accounting Horizons. She has received multiple awards for excellence in research, teaching, and service to the accounting academy.