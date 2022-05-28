About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Dividend Yield
  • Financial Statement
  • Finance
  • Book Value
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Course Orientation

Module 1: Introduction to Financial Statements & Basic Accounting Principles

Week 2

Module 2: Basic Accounting Principles and the Differences Between Book, Intrinsic, and Market Value of Equity

Week 3

Module 3: Introduction to SEC filings

Week 4

Module 4: Balance Sheet Ratio Analysis

