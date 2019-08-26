Business Degrees

Online Master's of Accounting (iMSA)

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Accredited diploma

Offered by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Taught in English

Engage in group discussions with professors and peers

18-36 month

32 credit hours of graduate coursework

100% online

Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required

$20,684 – $27,200 USD total cost

Depending on elective course choices

Become an analytics-minded professional with a fully online master’s from a top-ranked accounting powerhouse.

Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is consistently ranked among the nation's top three accounting programs and is, a revered destination for accounting education globally.

The online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) provides students with skills in analytical thinking, data mining, and strategic accounting. This accounting degree is intentionally flexible to address the needs of today’s students: whether they seek to begin their career as an accountant, become a CPA, improve their standing in the accounting field and become a CFO, or want to leverage analytical skills in their existing non-accounting career.

Master's Degree in Accounting

The accounting industry is undergoing rapid change. New accountants need to become proficient in leading analytical techniques and tools like; programming in Python and R, data mining, statistical analysis and regression. All of this on top of a traditional accounting education.

The iMSA meets these needs with instruction from some of the very best accounting faculty in the world. Graduates from our program are in high-demand because they possess the most sought-after skills. Our alumni have gone on to become world-renowned founders of businesses, CEOs, CFOs, accounting firm partners, entrepreneurs, and other business leaders.

Applications for the Fall 2022 cohort are now open!

The priority application deadline is May 5. The final deadline is July 7. Classes will start in August.

Benefits of Applying Earlier

  • No application fee
  • Apply for scholarship consideration
  • Priority registration for courses
  • Early access to Coursera for Illinois
  • Begin engaging with classmates via Illinois' networking platforms

Have questions?

Please contact Gies College of Business at giesonline@illinois.edu.

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

You may be able to earn transferable credit towards this degree by successfully completing one or more of these participating programs

Prepare for this degree

Get a head start on your degree studies by earning a certificate from one of these participating programs.

Choose Your Path

Ready to give the iMSA a try? Get started on your application today, or start with an open course. With an open course, you can try a part of the program in advance. These courses feature degree instructors, video lectures, and readings.

Learn more about open MS in accounting courses on Coursera

About the Program

Admissions

The online MS in Accountancy program welcomes students from various backgrounds with a bachelor’s degree in any academic discipline. No accounting undergraduate degree is required for admission.

Academics

The iMSA was developed by top accounting faculty. Students build expertise in leading analytics methods, financial reporting, audit and control, and U.S. federal taxation. This master's in accounting degree will help prepare you to sit for the CPA exam.

Careers

Accounting jobs are projected to grow 10 percent by 2026. Through the iMSA, you’ll build expertise in cutting-edge analytics methods while you develop a strong foundation in accounting fundamentals.

Student Experience

Courses are interactive. The #1 ranked accounting faculty from Gies College of Business will engage with you personally. Working with classmates live via web-conferencing is routine. The iMSA includes both a live virtual classroom and a self-directed component.

About University of Illinois

With the #1 accounting faculty in the nation, #2 undergraduate program, and #3 graduate program, Gies College of Business knows how to deliver a top-caliber education in accounting.

Get Started

Try out an open course to see if the iMSA is right for you. If you decide to apply to the program, the completed preview course gives you a head start on the material. You can also skip the open course and simply apply directly to the iMSA program.

Events

May 18

Women's Coffee Chat 11 am CT

May24

Ambassador Hours: Online Programs 12 pm CT

May 24

Ambassador Hours: Online Programs 7 pm CT

June 1

Gies Online Applicant Office Hours 12 pm - 1 pm CT

News

Frequently Asked Questions

