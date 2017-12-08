About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Financial Accounting Terminology

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Formal Financial Accounting for Assets

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Formal Financial Accounting for Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 4: Applications of Formal Financial Accounting

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

