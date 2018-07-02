Chevron Left
Back to Formal Financial Accounting

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Formal Financial Accounting by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.7
stars
327 ratings
69 reviews

About the Course

This course builds upon what you learned in Financial Accounting: Foundations and Financial Accounting: Advanced Topics and introduces you to formal foundations of financial accounting. The main purpose of the course is to familiarize you with technical terms in financial accounting, such as debit, credit and T-account. While knowledge on technical aspects of financial accounting is not necessary to understand and interpret financial statements, this knowledge is critical to be able to understand advanced topics in accounting. Formal Financial Accounting is a prerequisite course for the University of Illinois' iMSA program and the terminology we will cover will be used throughout the courses in iMSA program. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, consistently ranked as one of the nation's top three accounting programs, now offers a master’s in accounting at a very affordable tuition rate and is completely online. The iMSA is a full Master of Accountancy program and students graduate with a highly recognized master degree. Try an open course or two, then apply for admission into the credit-bearing version, as you may be eligible to take credit-bearing courses during the application process. If you are missing any prerequisites for the full degree, you can complete Coursera courses to demonstrate readiness and strengthen your application for the iMSA. For more information on this exciting online master's in accounting program, refer to this link: https://www.coursera.org/university-programs/imsa ...

Top reviews

AR

Oct 29, 2021

As being a scholar of Management Sciences I really appreciate that this course helped me to lean and revise my concepts that I have already studied. Thanks to PIDE and Coursera.

AL

Dec 8, 2017

The lectures are great and easy to understand, and the examples are well explained and easy to follow. The professor explains the material in a very understandable way .

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 68 Reviews for Formal Financial Accounting

By Drew B

Jul 1, 2018

The structure of the three accounting courses was PHENOMENAL. Did a great job organizing course material so that I was not overwhelmed by too much information at once. The exercises were also excellent. Professor Urcan was wonderful. Cannot recommend highly enough.

By Adriana H L

Dec 9, 2017

The lectures are great and easy to understand, and the examples are well explained and easy to follow. The professor explains the material in a very understandable way .

By John Z Q Y

Apr 10, 2021

The course ties in the other ones nicely. Its "final exam" was a great real-world application. It should've been combined with the other two classes though!

By Yura Z

Apr 25, 2020

It's a good course if you took previously 2 courses "Financial Accounting Fundamentals and

Financial AccountingAdvanced Topics".

By John B

Sep 24, 2020

The course was easy to understand excellent explanation by the professor in detail.

if i could complete the course so can others

By Jeffrey N

Feb 10, 2018

Absolutely loved this course! It was a great compliment to the two other accounting classes I have taken

By Robin M

May 4, 2018

The course gave many useful examples of the proper use of "debit" and "credit".

However, spreading this out over 4 weeks felt a little thin.

I think this certainly important terminology could have been covered as part of a more comprehensive course.

I found Introductory and Advanced Financial Accounting more helpful.

By ALEXANDRE J D S

Aug 22, 2021

The course itself is good, however it lacks a lot of topics to be better explained and a greater content for the classes, on the other hand, the exercises must be solved and explained in a more comprehensive way, the explanation is very synetical.

By Caio C

Jan 17, 2018

Very interesting to get yourself into this Formal Financial Accounting as a deeper analysis into the financial modules, Debit, Credit, Journal Entries and Ledgers. It does help you understanding better the concepts of financial accounting as a whole and the last grade exam, on Module 4, challenges you in a very effective way to put everything into practice. Thanks!

By A R T

Feb 10, 2021

This course equals one year in college. This course really helped me in learning complex accounting terms and problems and helped me sharpen my accounting knowledge. i would recommend this course to anyone who wants to sharpen their accounting skills.

By Ismail W

Nov 22, 2020

The course was very effective and the videos give good explanation of the topics and methods in the course. As someone who had done accounting many years back it was a great revision and learning some new concepts not done before.

By Abdur R

Oct 30, 2021

As being a scholar of Management Sciences I really appreciate that this course helped me to lean and revise my concepts that I have already studied. Thanks to PIDE and Coursera.

By Juan J C O

Feb 14, 2020

I recommend this course for non-accounting people, who want to learn and start to know accounting. If you make the exercises and examples you can learn a lot.

By Niramay A J

May 26, 2020

Its a good course overall. Especially for those who had Science stream in their high school and have taken Finance in their Undergrad

By Dinesh M R

Oct 6, 2020

The instructor is very good in explaining the fundamentals. I recommend this course to the beginners who wants to shine in accouting

By Shaafiya m j

Oct 29, 2020

It is a very good course and it has benefited a lot like formal financial accounting and l thank Allaah the then the teacher

By 2.21914E+11 A M A

Apr 10, 2021

wonderful course, I have learned the double entry in this course and understood it perfectly.

By Rəsul Ə V

Apr 19, 2020

It was very useful for everyone who wants to learn information about financial accounting.

By Mohanakrishna C

Jul 15, 2020

Thank you very much. Very very impressed with this course and useful to me.

By Jhamka G

Jul 6, 2020

Learn Very Interesting Financial Skills in Financial Sector. Thanks You.

By Luis S

Aug 11, 2021

Really good course and the instructor explains very well the material.

By Luci W

Apr 23, 2018

great course- learned a LOT and actually understand what I'm learning!

By Ben M

May 15, 2022

should know the basic accounting terms before doing this course

By Vinayak G

Nov 9, 2020

Extremely useful course. Strengthens your basics to the core.

By Rakshitha A J

May 30, 2020

This is great opportunity for learning basics of transactions

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder