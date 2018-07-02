AR
Oct 29, 2021
As being a scholar of Management Sciences I really appreciate that this course helped me to lean and revise my concepts that I have already studied. Thanks to PIDE and Coursera.
AL
Dec 8, 2017
The lectures are great and easy to understand, and the examples are well explained and easy to follow. The professor explains the material in a very understandable way .
By Drew B•
Jul 1, 2018
The structure of the three accounting courses was PHENOMENAL. Did a great job organizing course material so that I was not overwhelmed by too much information at once. The exercises were also excellent. Professor Urcan was wonderful. Cannot recommend highly enough.
By Adriana H L•
Dec 9, 2017
By John Z Q Y•
Apr 10, 2021
The course ties in the other ones nicely. Its "final exam" was a great real-world application. It should've been combined with the other two classes though!
By Yura Z•
Apr 25, 2020
It's a good course if you took previously 2 courses "Financial Accounting Fundamentals and
Financial AccountingAdvanced Topics".
By John B•
Sep 24, 2020
The course was easy to understand excellent explanation by the professor in detail.
if i could complete the course so can others
By Jeffrey N•
Feb 10, 2018
Absolutely loved this course! It was a great compliment to the two other accounting classes I have taken
By Robin M•
May 4, 2018
The course gave many useful examples of the proper use of "debit" and "credit".
However, spreading this out over 4 weeks felt a little thin.
I think this certainly important terminology could have been covered as part of a more comprehensive course.
I found Introductory and Advanced Financial Accounting more helpful.
By ALEXANDRE J D S•
Aug 22, 2021
The course itself is good, however it lacks a lot of topics to be better explained and a greater content for the classes, on the other hand, the exercises must be solved and explained in a more comprehensive way, the explanation is very synetical.
By Caio C•
Jan 17, 2018
Very interesting to get yourself into this Formal Financial Accounting as a deeper analysis into the financial modules, Debit, Credit, Journal Entries and Ledgers. It does help you understanding better the concepts of financial accounting as a whole and the last grade exam, on Module 4, challenges you in a very effective way to put everything into practice. Thanks!
By A R T•
Feb 10, 2021
This course equals one year in college. This course really helped me in learning complex accounting terms and problems and helped me sharpen my accounting knowledge. i would recommend this course to anyone who wants to sharpen their accounting skills.
By Ismail W•
Nov 22, 2020
The course was very effective and the videos give good explanation of the topics and methods in the course. As someone who had done accounting many years back it was a great revision and learning some new concepts not done before.
By Abdur R•
Oct 30, 2021
By Juan J C O•
Feb 14, 2020
I recommend this course for non-accounting people, who want to learn and start to know accounting. If you make the exercises and examples you can learn a lot.
By Niramay A J•
May 26, 2020
Its a good course overall. Especially for those who had Science stream in their high school and have taken Finance in their Undergrad
By Dinesh M R•
Oct 6, 2020
The instructor is very good in explaining the fundamentals. I recommend this course to the beginners who wants to shine in accouting
By Shaafiya m j•
Oct 29, 2020
It is a very good course and it has benefited a lot like formal financial accounting and l thank Allaah the then the teacher
By 2.21914E+11 A M A•
Apr 10, 2021
wonderful course, I have learned the double entry in this course and understood it perfectly.
By Rəsul Ə V•
Apr 19, 2020
It was very useful for everyone who wants to learn information about financial accounting.
By Mohanakrishna C•
Jul 15, 2020
Thank you very much. Very very impressed with this course and useful to me.
By Jhamka G•
Jul 6, 2020
Learn Very Interesting Financial Skills in Financial Sector. Thanks You.
By Luis S•
Aug 11, 2021
Really good course and the instructor explains very well the material.
By Luci W•
Apr 23, 2018
great course- learned a LOT and actually understand what I'm learning!
By Ben M•
May 15, 2022
should know the basic accounting terms before doing this course
By Vinayak G•
Nov 9, 2020
Extremely useful course. Strengthens your basics to the core.
By Rakshitha A J•
May 30, 2020
This is great opportunity for learning basics of transactions