About this Course

52,226 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Accounting
  • Accounting
  • Financial Statement
  • Balance Sheet
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IESE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(16,389 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Overview & Week 1: Introduction to Accounting - The Balance Sheet

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: The Income Statement

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 49 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: The Cash Flow Statement

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4: Accrual Accounting

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 67 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACCOUNTING: PRINCIPLES OF FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder