DN
Aug 17, 2020
All topics covered in this course were explained well and shown how to implement, highly recommended for beginners and individuals who would like to brush up on their accounting knowledge foundations.
SG
Oct 13, 2020
Es un curso muy valioso para poder fomentar las bases del análisis contable sobre el funcionamiento en las empresas, tomo el curso desde Colombia y quedo muy satisfecho con el aprendizaje optenido.
By Daru P•
Jul 17, 2017
Its pretty easy to understand with a relevant real world example on how to understand financial statements. It also provide further reading which is helpful for ones who want to learn more
By Ezinneamaka N•
Jul 17, 2018
The course was very interesting with a lot of real-life scenarios that made it very relatable. I will highly recommend it to anyone trying to find thier way through financial accounting principles.
By Maryna M•
Jan 14, 2018
Hi Everyone!
I have almost completed the course (just waiting for my peer-to-peer assessment evaluation) and I would like to share my experience with the course “Accounting: Principles of Financial Accounting” by prof. Marc Badia.
The course is taught is a simple and understandable language. By providing case examples prof. Marc Badia explains all the accounting principles and their applicability in real business. The most important principles of accounting were repeated several times throughout the course, so that they really carved in my mind by the end of the course. It is very nice that there are some tests happening during the lecture so students can check immediately their understanding of the information.
In my opinion, It would be nice to have Excel forms to download for BS, Cash Statement, Income Statement and basic T-accounts, so that students can follow professor, inserting the numbers and making their own calculations.
Apart from that the course is very well designed and I would recommend it to anyone who would like to gain understanding of accounting or to strengthen usage of accounting terminology when switching to English language in your business career from a different language.
Thank you a lot prof. Marc Badia and IESE Business School for this course!
By TARA V•
Apr 5, 2020
I enjoyed this course. I found the instruction very thorough. The practical applications made the concepts easy to understand and apply. The instructor was easy to listen to and follow along with.
By Daniel N•
Aug 18, 2020
By Alexander Z•
Oct 4, 2018
I have done several courses on Coursera already and I must say this one is one of the best. Very energetic engagement and presentation by the professor through out the course along with the great visuals and explanations; very useful and structured handouts and readings. Tests and quizzes during the course make you think and some are actually pretty challenging. Thank you! This one will definitely be very useful in my professional career.
By Carles E•
Oct 11, 2016
The course has been very interesting, the methodology with videos and lots of real examples has helped me to learn very easily, starting from zero.
The course has given to me a very solid foundation knowledge about financial accounting without being familiar with it before.
I really recommend this course for those who are not familiar with financial accounting and want to understand it and build a solid foundation knowledge.
By Megha W•
May 29, 2019
At the start I thought it's not going to be a great course but I was wrong! Prof. Marc is really good and the explanations along with the examples are great to understand the course. Definitely a good course
By Deleted A•
Jan 21, 2019
Very good course to gain basic knowledge of financial accounting even if you have no background on that. Prof. Marc Badia leads the course in a interesting and well-structured way. Lectures, writing materials and quizzes which Prof. provides are very interesting and well-made. The technical aspects of the course are also great - audio and video is of very good quality and the speaking is easily understandable. I recommend this course for everyone.
By Madison N G•
May 17, 2016
I would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in getting a thorough (albeit, rapid) introduction to financial accounting. Professor Marc Badia has a gift for deconstructing dense material into digestible bits through concise weekly videos. The quizzes and final project are all very applied in nature---while we all learn differently, I can't stress enough the importance of taking meticulous notes each week!
By Melody K C•
Jun 18, 2019
Excellent course! I learned so much!
By Jie S•
Aug 12, 2019
The prefoessor is super good.
By Manoj S•
Aug 29, 2016
Excellent course.
Excellent content
Excellent and lucid presentation.
Now I got a feel that I understand standards of accounting, and I am a hard core engineer.
Thanks a lot.
By Islam Q S M•
Jun 8, 2019
it is unimaginable to grasp accounting basics that easy , it is highly recommended for understanding financial accounting foundation
By Vira M•
May 24, 2019
The greatest learnings which I ever passed.
By Claudio A•
Oct 12, 2016
In one word, Excellent Course! I started without knowing anything about financial accounting and now I feel confident in understanding, analyzing and evaluating the financial statements of a company! The course is really well structured and very easy to follow and understand. The professor is definitely an added value and he will guide you throughout the course with humor, competency and meaningful and real examples.
By Jimmy S•
Nov 17, 2020
It's so amazing learning on this course, the discussions and activities are the best. The method of delivering the lesson using practical example helped me learn it more and effectively. Thank you!
By GABRIELA K Z O•
Jun 8, 2019
ES MUY BUENO PROFESIONALMENTE
By Ayush M•
Mar 14, 2017
This course is apt for the beginners and it has been designed brilliantly with an interesting case study and informative reading material. The professor Marc Badia has explained the concepts lucidly and one can get so involved in the lectures and case study that this 4 weeks course can be completed in just 4 days. Trust me, you will thoroughly enjoy this course.
I have no business background, but with clear explanations and some practice, it was easy to understand the financial terms and work on the given problems.
By Pedro G P G K•
Jun 11, 2018
I enjoyed a lot this course. It was very pratical and I am already using it's content professionaly. However, I have a recommendation: perhaps more content could be given about some questions in quizzes. Specially in questions in which we had to discover a value on T-accounts or Balance sheets. We had little to none content about this in class but had several questions like that (e.g. Week Quiz 4 part I).
By Deleted A•
Oct 2, 2016
The course was really helpful especially as it started off by building the basic understanding of accounting to more complex things. As an engineer with absolutely no background of accounting it was very beneficial for me as I begin my MBA journey. After 1 month in the MBA I feel that the pre-course was indeed the best way to get my foundations right to get the most out of the classes in the school.
By Anindya S C•
May 2, 2019
The course is beautifully laid out and structured, prof Badia is very clear in his explanations, the exams conducted after every week reinforces those concepts that are learned throughout the week. The final assignment allows us to actually analyze, go through what others have done and get an idea of how to present an analysis and help others along the way.
I found the course extremely helpful
By Kartik M•
Jul 1, 2017
Excellent teaching style and ver god knowledge. I am now able to read and understanding the balance, income statement, profit and loss statement and cash statement of various companies.
By Dan G•
May 21, 2019
This course brought back pleasant memories from my University.
A+ Would definitely recommend.
By Daniel S R•
May 29, 2019
Short and straight to the point. I learned the foundations of accounting in an easy way.