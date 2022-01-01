About this Specialization

The Think like a CFO Specialization will help you learn the language of finance. You will gain a firm understanding in Accountability, Operational Finance and Corporate Finance. By the end of the specialization, you’ll know what questions to ask and how to fit the different pieces together in order to develop a diagnosis and action plan to resolve a company’s financing dilemmas. You will have gain the necessary skills to understand basic concepts and feel comfortable reading, interpreting and discussing financial statements for decision making and you will understand the hey financial issues related to companies, investors, and the interaction between them in the capital markets. When you complete the Specialization, you’ll be able to better understand both business financial problems to make better decisions and your own personal financial decisions
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Accounting: Principles of Financial Accounting

Finance for Managers

Corporate Finance Essentials

Corporate Finance Essentials II

IESE Business School

