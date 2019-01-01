Professor of Financial Management
Javier Estrada is a Professor at the Finance Department of IESE Business School, in Barcelona, Spain. He holds a B.A. in Economics from the National University of La Plata (Buenos Aires, Argentina), and both an M.S. in Finance and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (USA).
His areas of specialization are wealth management, portfolio management, investments, equity markets, emerging markets, and law & economics.
Javier held positions at both the Economics Department and the Business Department of the Carlos III University (Madrid, Spain). He is also a regular visiting professor at HANKEN (Helsinki, Finland), IPADE (Mexico City, Mexico), Torcuato Di Tella University (Buenos Aires, Argentina), and the University of Montevideo (Montevideo, Uruguay), and has lectured to executives, graduates, and undergraduates around the world.
Javier is the author of Finance in a Nutshell (FT Prentice Hall, 2005), originally written in English and subsequently translated into Spanish, Italian, and Chinese; a second edition of this book was published in 2011, is entitled The FT Guide to Understanding Finance, and was translated into Korean. He is also the author of The Essential Financial Toolkit – Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Finance But Were Afraid To Ask (Palgrave Macmillan, 2011).
Javier has done extensive research in the areas of portfolio management, investment strategies, and risk with a special focus on downside risk. He has also done research on emerging markets and insider trading. His articles have appeared in the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, the Journal of Asset Management, the Journal of Investing, and the Journal of Applied Corporate Finance, among other journals.
Javier is the founding editor of the Emerging Markets Review, the leading journal on emerging markets, was editor of the journal between inception in 2000 and the end of 2006, and remains an associate editor. He is also in the advisory board of several other journals.
Javier is Director of the SEP (Senior Executive Program) that takes place between New York and Miami, and the open-enrollment programs on ‘Managing Your Own Portfolio’ and ‘Corporate Finance.’
Javier is a partner and financial advisor at Sports Global Consulting Investments, a company that specializes in providing wealth management advise to professional athletes; is a member of the CFA Institute’s Speaker Retainer Program; and was a tennis instructor.