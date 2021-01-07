About this Course

5,485 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Think like a CFO Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

Skills you will gain

  • Bonds
  • Corporate Finance
  • Dividend Policy
  • Stocks
  • Market Efficiency
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Think like a CFO Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IESE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course overview: A Look Back & a Look Ahead to Corporate Finance Essentials

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Market Efficiency

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Bonds

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Stocks

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CORPORATE FINANCE ESSENTIALS II

View all reviews

About the Think like a CFO Specialization

Think like a CFO

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder