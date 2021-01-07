This course picks up where Corporate Finance Essentials left, addressing other corporate
finance issues not addressed in the previous course, such as market efficiency, bonds, stocks, capital structure, and dividend policy. This course will help you to: ● Understanding the concept of market efficiency. ● Get an overview in issues related to bonds, such as type of bonds, their return (yield to maturity) and default risk ● Getting to know the valuation of stocks through the method of relative valuation (multiples) ● Knowing what are the sources that financial companies use to obtain capital for their projects ● Understanding two of the most critical decisions companies need to make: whether to pay dividends and if so, how much.